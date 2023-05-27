Paid political letter: A Vote Yes on the Athletic Facilities is a Yes Vote on the Future of Mitchell

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement.

Voting ‘Yes’ June 6th on the construction of athletic facilities at the new Mitchell High School is the right thing to do economically, for our kids, and for our community.

There should be no argument that new facilities are needed. In my recruiting duties I have visited most every school in the state, and Mitchell’s sixty year old complex is inadequate and appalling when compared to other schools our size. I have listened to complaints from my now graduated daughter and freshman son on a regular basis. The condition of the gym space is such that several Mitchell High teams now have moved practices to Dakota Wesleyan. The Corn Palace is a wonderful venue for games, but due to the many events scheduled there, and the number of teams attempting to practice, it is extremely inadequate. More gym space is needed.

New athletic facilities would also have a huge impact on events that could be hosted in Mitchell. The new main gym would seat 2,200 fans. That’s 1,600 more tickets sold for events like the Mitchell Wrestling Invite, statewide youth basketball and volleyball tournaments and camps, the state gymnastics tourney, and many other events like Cheer and Dance and our DWU Futsal (indoor soccer) tournament. These all mean extra revenue for our city and the school system.

Construction of the new high school is underway. Forcing student athletes to use two buildings on a daily basis is a huge safety issue. In addition it will cost approximately $200,000 per year to keep the old school operating. That does not include future repairs that will likely be necessary. This is a total waste of money. It will NEVER be cheaper to build than now. At only a 5% increase, the cost of the new athletic facilities will go up nearly $1-million dollars per year if not completed now.

No one likes to pay taxes, but if we want things like good roads, water, emergency services, and schools, they are necessary. I would remind seniors over the age of 65, that they can qualify for a property tax freeze if their home is assessed at less than $317,000 and their annual household income is less than $47,600 per year.

Recent studies list healthcare, education and recreation as the three top priorities for attracting and retaining young families. If we want Mitchell to grow and add homes to spread the tax burden, then a ‘Yes’ vote on the bond issue is a must.

Jason Christensen

Mitchell, South Dakota