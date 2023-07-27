Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kaylor 4-H Club celebrates 75 years of shaping young leaders

"Everyone thinks 4-H is only for livestock and animals – and it is not," said John Bueber, the second of three generations of Kaylor 4-H members in his family. "It is about so many things."

Kaylor_health_kits.jpg
Members of the Kaylor 4-H club pose with health kits they made for the Tripp Fire Hall.
Photo courtesy of Mary Ellen Luikens
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Today at 3:04 PM

KAYLOR, S.D. — John Bueber remembers being 8 years old the first time he did public speaking at Kaylor’s 4-H Club.

His father, a former 4-H member himself, encouraged him to do it. Bueber remembers the nerves he felt having to go in front of a room of strangers and tell a story.

But he also remembers his speech classes a decade later:

“High school speech class was a breeze. College speech class was a breeze,” Bueber said.

To this day, he still does announcements at parades, and other public speaking in the Parkston area.

“I give 100-percent credit to Dad for forcing me into public speaking,” Bueber said.

On Friday, July 28, the Kaylor 4-H Club will celebrate its 75th anniversary, beginning at 6 p.m. on the town’s Main Street.

While 4-H clubs are important to communities across rural America, it takes on special meaning in the town of Kaylor — with a population of 9.

The Kaylor 4-H Club has about 30 members from ages 6 to 19, who come from rural Kaylor, as well as from the neighboring towns of Parkston, Tripp and Scotland. In other words, it’s thriving.

Members say that it’s because of the way the club instills values in young people, bringing families — like the Buebers — back, generation after generation.

"The big thing is that we're making community leaders,” said Mary Ellen Luikens, the Kaylor 4-H Club Leader. “It's about developing each child into an individual who can be beneficial to their community.”

The way the 4-H Club instills character is through hands-on learning projects — in accord with 4-H’s slogan of “learning by doing.” The activities run the gamut, ranging from raising animals, making community-service projects to science experiments.

These days, Bueber (pronounced like pop musician Justin Bieber) is a mechanic and volunteer firefighter. He’s also a father, whose kids — Carson, 14, and Adriana, 7 — pick up some of those skills he learned at 4-H years ago.

Although Adriana Bueber is still a Cloverbud — the entry level for kids ages 5-7 in South Dakota before normal 4-H activities begin — her father has already seen her learn some valuable lessons while helping with their family’s 4-H livestock projects.

“She helps to walk the pigs every morning. She might go, ‘That was a long walk, Dad,’ and I’ll be like, ‘Well, the pig just walked it too, so now you feel what the pig just felt,’” John Bueber said. "Animal husbandry is something that they figure out. I was so fortunate to receive a couple major skills through my time at 4-H. That makes me push my kids towards it.”

The Kaylor 4-H Club also makes calendars for local hospitals, which started with Luikens’ own daughter nearly 30 years ago. Each month, the club makes around 50 calendars and delivers them to the Avera St. Benedict’s Health Center in Parkston, and the Avera Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital in Scotland.

“When you're in the hospital, you lose track of what day it is,” Luikens said. “So the kids decorate them and we put them in patients’ rooms.”

They make and sell luminarias — candle-lit paper bags that honor cancer patients — working with the local Pink Ladies chapter, who raise money for cancer treatment. In addition to traditional animal husbandry activities, 4-H members participate in visual arts and cooking classes; Bueber even cited rocketry and aerospace projects.

Along the way, 4-H leaders hope members have fun and make memories that last a lifetime. Bueber remembers hot summers cleaning his cattle for a 4-H project with his dad and brother. Washing the calves might have taken 20 to 30 minutes, he said, but the ensuing water hose fights that erupted while doing so are now some of his most cherished memories.

"Everybody was soaked and laughing by the time you were done and you went in the house. Some of those were the best water fights you ever had,” Bueber said.

While making those memories, children learn valuable life lessons. That’s why families keep bringing their children back, especially in the tiny town of Kaylor.

“Everyone thinks 4-H is for livestock and animals — and it is not,” Bueber said. “It is about so many things.”

Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a digital reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts.
