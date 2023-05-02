Gertie Belle Rogers students turn their principal into and ice cream sundae

MITCHELL — The students of Gertie Belle Rogers showered principal Chris Gubbrud with ice cream sundae toppings Tuesday afternoon to celebrate surpassing their donation goal to the Mitchell High School food pantry.

Gertie Belle Rogers' Brady Weigandt dumps a jar of cherries on top of principal Chris Gubbrud's head on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

With an initial goal set to collect 500 food items, the students at GBR landed well over the goal in collecting 1,345 total food items.