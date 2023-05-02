99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Gertie Belle Rogers students turn their principal into and ice cream sundae

Over 1,000 items of food were collected for the MHS food pantry

Gertie Belle Rogers Principal Chris Gubbrud gives two thumbs up after students turn him into an ice cream sundae after surpassing their donation goal to the Mitchell High School food pantry on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
May 02, 2023 at 4:43 PM

MITCHELL — The students of Gertie Belle Rogers showered principal Chris Gubbrud with ice cream sundae toppings Tuesday afternoon to celebrate surpassing their donation goal to the Mitchell High School food pantry.

5-2-23GBRPrincipalIceCream-7.jpg
Gertie Belle Rogers' Brady Weigandt dumps a jar of cherries on top of principal Chris Gubbrud's head on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

With an initial goal set to collect 500 food items, the students at GBR landed well over the goal in collecting 1,345 total food items.

5-2-23GBRPrincipalIceCream-1.jpg
1/7: Gertie Belle Rogers' principal Chris Gubbrud sits with ice cream sundae toppings on his head on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell.
5-2-23GBRPrincipalIceCream-2.jpg
2/7: A student at Gertie Belle Rogers throws a handful of sprinkles on top of principal Chris Gubbrud's head on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell.
5-2-23GBRPrincipalIceCream-3.jpg
3/7: A student at Gertie Belle Rogers squeezes chocolate syrup on top of principal Chris Gubbrud's head on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell.
5-2-23GBRPrincipalIceCream-4.jpg
4/7: Gertie Belle Rogers' Ella Leighton drops a handful of sprinkles on top of principal Chris Gubbrud's head on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell.
5-2-23GBRPrincipalIceCream-5.jpg
5/7: A student at Gertie Belle Rogers squeezes chocolate syrup on top of principal Chris Gubbrud's head on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell.
5-2-23GBRPrincipalIceCream-9.jpg
6/7: A puddle of syrup filled with sprinkles and marshmallows pools at the feet of principal Chris Gubbrud on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell.
5-2-23GBRPrincipalIceCream-8.jpg
7/7: Gertie Belle Rogers' principal Chris Gubbrud sits with ice cream sundae toppings on his head on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell.

By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
