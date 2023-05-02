Gertie Belle Rogers students turn their principal into and ice cream sundae
Over 1,000 items of food were collected for the MHS food pantry
MITCHELL — The students of Gertie Belle Rogers showered principal Chris Gubbrud with ice cream sundae toppings Tuesday afternoon to celebrate surpassing their donation goal to the Mitchell High School food pantry.
With an initial goal set to collect 500 food items, the students at GBR landed well over the goal in collecting 1,345 total food items.
1/7: Gertie Belle Rogers' principal Chris Gubbrud sits with ice cream sundae toppings on his head on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell.
2/7: A student at Gertie Belle Rogers throws a handful of sprinkles on top of principal Chris Gubbrud's head on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell.
3/7: A student at Gertie Belle Rogers squeezes chocolate syrup on top of principal Chris Gubbrud's head on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell.
4/7: Gertie Belle Rogers' Ella Leighton drops a handful of sprinkles on top of principal Chris Gubbrud's head on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell.
5/7: A student at Gertie Belle Rogers squeezes chocolate syrup on top of principal Chris Gubbrud's head on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell.
6/7: A puddle of syrup filled with sprinkles and marshmallows pools at the feet of principal Chris Gubbrud on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell.
7/7: Gertie Belle Rogers' principal Chris Gubbrud sits with ice cream sundae toppings on his head on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Mitchell.
ADVERTISEMENT