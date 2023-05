GALLERY: Veterans Memorial Garden Dedication

From left to right Noah Nielsen, Jens Enga and Ryle Koistinen stand and salute as taps is played during a veterans memorial garden dedication at Harvest Community Church on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Mitchell.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.