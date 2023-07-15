GALLERY: Mitchell Rodeo Parade 7-15-23

7-15-23MitchellRodeoParade-1.jpg
Corn Palace director, Doug Greenway, drives a float down Mitchell's Main Street during the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
Lane Koupel (left) and Greyson Graves (right) give a chipmunk a high-five during the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
An aerial view of the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
