GALLERY: Firework Cleanup around Lake Mitchell 7-5-23

7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-1.jpg
A trash bag full of firework debris sits near the shores of Lake Mitchell as the Mitchell Lions Club clean up remaining debris the morning after the Fourth of July
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-2.jpg
The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-3.jpg
The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-4.jpg
The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-5.jpg
The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-6.jpg
Mitchell's Brian Temple picks up a pile of firework debris that was left scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-7.jpg
The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-8.jpg
The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-9.jpg
The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-10.jpg
The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-11.jpg
The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-12.jpg
The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-13.jpg
The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-14.jpg
The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-15.jpg
The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-16.jpg
A warning sign stands at the entrance of where Mitchell's firework display was launched from on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-17.jpg
The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-18.jpg
The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-5-23FireworkLakeCleanUp-19.jpg
The Mitchell Lions Club spent the morning after the Fourth of July cleaning up firework debris that was scattered across the public beach at Lake Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic