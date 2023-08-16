GALLERY: Dakotafest 2023 8-16-23

8-16-23DakotaFest-1.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-16-23DakotaFest-2.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-16-23DakotaFest-3.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-16-23DakotaFest-4.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-16-23DakotaFest-5.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-16-23DakotaFest-6.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-16-23DakotaFest-7.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-16-23DakotaFest-8.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-16-23DakotaFest-9.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-16-23DakotaFest-10.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-16-23DakotaFest-11.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-16-23DakotaFest-12.jpg
Karll Lecher (left) talks about the the benefits of industrial hemp crop the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-16-23DakotaFest-15.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-16-23DakotaFest-16.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-16-23DakotaFest-17.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-16-23DakotaFest-19.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic