GALLERY: 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum 5-23-23

5-23-23CandidateForum-1.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-4.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-3.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-2.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-5.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-6.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-7.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-8.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-9.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-10.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-11.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-12.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-13.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-14.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-15.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-16.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-18.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-19.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-20.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-21.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-22.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-23.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-24.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-25.jpg
Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic