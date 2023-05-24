GALLERY: 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum 5-23-23

1 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-1.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

2 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-4.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

3 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-3.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

4 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-2.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

5 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-5.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

6 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-6.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

7 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-7.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-8.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

9 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-9.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

10 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-10.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

11 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-11.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

12 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-12.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

13 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-13.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

14 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-14.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

15 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-15.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

16 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-16.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

17 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-18.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

18 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-19.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

19 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-20.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

20 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-21.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

21 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-22.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

22 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-23.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

23 of 24: 5-23-23CandidateForum-24.jpg Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic