Despite decrease in crime totals, narcotics, vehicle theft continue to rise in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. — "Criminal statistics help identify trends in criminal activity that assists in crime prevention and enforcement efforts across South Dakota."

This was Attorney General Marty Jackley's message as he released the anticipated 2022 Crime in South Dakota Report.

Every year, the office of the South Dakota Attorney General, the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Criminal Statistical Analysis Center prepare the report, a detailed breakdown of all reported crimes and arrests, and the demographics of the people who are committing those crimes, in a lengthy 200+ page report.

Total reported criminal offenses were down slightly, 1%, from last year. Arrests were also down, about 4.5%. While the total offenses were down, some offenses saw slight upticks this past year from prior years. Others are seeing consistent, year-over-year growth.

Weapons law violations, which include possessing a firearm after being convicted of a prior drug offense or violent crime, have been steadily climbing in the state year over year since 2016, and last year hit a peak.

A total of 802 weapons law violations were reported in the state last year. For reference, the year before saw 748 violations, and 2016 had only 529.

The report identified 218 narcotics offenses in 2022, about 22% more cases than were identified the year before.

Fentanyl abuse crimes continue to draw the attention of law enforcement officials across the state. The Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force seized nearly 1000 grams of fentanyl in 2022, a 216% increase from 2020.

“Law enforcement agencies statewide are aggressively fighting crime in South Dakota, and those prevention efforts in key areas are working,” Jackley said.

Motor vehicle crimes continue to be high, including a 2,195 motor vehicle thefts reported for 2022. A jump in motor vehicle thefts from 2019 to 2020 put that year at 2,207 thefts, nearly 600 more thefts than the year before. Since 2020, there have been at least 2000 motor vehicle thefts in the state per year.

Some specific crimes are seeing consistent, year-over-year decreases. Many "Group B," or less-serious, crimes were down in 2022, and the total number of Group B crimes is down a total of 10% from the year before.

Liquor law violations, such as the resale of liquor to minors, is one of those Group B offenses, and are lower now than they have been in 4 years. According to the report, there were 45% less offenses of that type reported from 2018 to 2022. The same could be said for reports of trespass on real property, which saw a nearly 50% drop from 2018 to 2022.

Driving under the influence offenses, also considered Group B, have been steadily declining over the last decade. There was one spike, a whopping 6,669 reported offenses in 2017, but that number has been coming down gradually year over year, with 2020 totaling to a nearly 25% decrease from that spike.

Even so, DUIs saw an increase the past two years from the 2020 number. The 2022 report totalled that year's DUIs to 5,391, which is 355 more than 2020, but 262 fewer than what was reported in 2021.

There were 418 reported forcible rapes in 2022, which is 31 less than was reported the year before. Rapes peaked for three years from 2018 through 2020; each year-end report for those years had at least 490 rapes reported. Only in the last two years has this number fallen back to a rate similar to the mid 2010s.

Drug offenses involving methamphetamine were 3,536 in 2022, down from 3,678 in 2022.

The report, notably, did not identify any hate crimes on the basis of religion, gender or disability through 2022. The report identified twelve race-related hate crimes and seven sexuality-related hate crimes for the year.

Jackley, in his statement at the top of the report, said due to technical issues, there was a participation rate of 71.3% from reporting agencies, which amounted to 4 of the 101 reporting agencies not participating. Jackley did not clarify which of those agencies did not participate.