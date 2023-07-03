Dakotafest Woman Farmer and Rancher nominees set for 2023 award

MITCHELL — The five finalists for the Dakotafest Woman Farmer and Rancher of the Year Award have been selected.

IdeaAg Group, the promoters of Dakotafest, will award the honor for the fourth time in 2023 during Dakotafest, which will be held in Mitchell on Aug. 15-17.

The finalists include Pam Geppert, of Kimball; Kelsey Geraets, of Humboldt; Judi Larson, of Artesian; Julie Walloch, of Lesterville; and Calli Williams, of Mitchell.

These five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the Women in Ag Event, the morning of Aug. 18, at the Dakotafest grounds.

The award is based on nominations, with women considered based on their commitment to the farm, positive impact on income, yield, diversification, community involvement and passion for farming and agriculture.

Each of the finalists will receive a gift and five complimentary tickets to Dakotafest, while the winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize. The winner of the contest will be announced on Aug. 17 during Dakotafest’s Women in Ag event.

Here is a look at the nominees:

