Dakotafest Woman Farmer and Rancher nominees set for 2023 award

MITCHELL — The five finalists for the Dakotafest Woman Farmer and Rancher of the Year Award have been selected.
IdeaAg Group, the promoters of Dakotafest, will award the honor for the fourth time in 2023 during Dakotafest, which will be held in Mitchell on Aug. 15-17.
The finalists include Pam Geppert, of Kimball; Kelsey Geraets, of Humboldt; Judi Larson, of Artesian; Julie Walloch, of Lesterville; and Calli Williams, of Mitchell.
These five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the Women in Ag Event, the morning of Aug. 18, at the Dakotafest grounds.
The award is based on nominations, with women considered based on their commitment to the farm, positive impact on income, yield, diversification, community involvement and passion for farming and agriculture.
Each of the finalists will receive a gift and five complimentary tickets to Dakotafest, while the winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize. The winner of the contest will be announced on Aug. 17 during Dakotafest’s Women in Ag event.
Here is a look at the nominees:
- Pam Geppert, of Kimball: Geppert, a native of Groton, has been involved in farming throughout her life. She started an in-home media business where she interviews South Dakota ag leaders and reports on topics important to farmers and ranchers. A South Dakota State Fair Commissioner and a first-year member of South Dakota Ag Rural Leadership, Geppert has also been involved with the Mitchell Tech Farm Business Management program and passing on the word about no-till and residue management on the farm.
- Kelsey Geraets, of Humboldt: Geraets, a graduate of Chester High School and South Dakota State University, has followed her passion project of running her family's feedlot, managing a 2,500-head operation. She's also involved with row crop and ethanol production. "One of my best qualities is my ability to adapt. No matter what time of year it is, if there is a role that needs to be filled, I am willing to do what it takes to get that role done and done right," her award application said. Geraets is also president of the South Dakota Cattlemen's Auxiliary and is the first female member of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association.
- Judi Larson, of Artesian: A hands-on farmer, Larson is involved with every aspect of farming, from raising livestock to putting up hay, managing soil and planting shelter belts and taking care of her Sanborn County farm. Larson was raised on a farm near Spencer and pursued a life of land, cattle and horses for nearly 55 years. She takes pride in having a neat farm, putting up continuous fences, and building working areas that one person can sort cattle by herself.
- Julie Walloch, of Lesterville: Walloch, a graduate of Scotland High School, has been heavily involved with her family's pork and beef operations, hauling manure, and running the combine during harvest. She helps with equipment maintenance and hauls silage during cutting season. In the summer, she sells produce at the Yankton Farmers Market and donates additional vegetables to local families in need. Walloch also helps to manage to the farm's bookkeeping.
- Calli Williams, of Mitchell: A native of Aurora, Williams graduated from SDSU and has been heavily involved in agriculture for her entire life, including building a career in cattle. Williams and her husband run a purebred Angus seedstock operation and she's help start a Young Cattlemen of South Dakota and the Davison-Hanson Cattlemen's Association programs. She also helped create a direct-to-consumer beef business and manages the marketing and beef deliveries.
