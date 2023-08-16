Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Burke mural honors late do-it-all community leader Rich Bailey

“He was always busy on electrical calls 24/7, so we never went really far,” said his wife Margaret Ann Bailey. "I think we took about four vacations over 30 years.”

IMG_8500.jpg
The mural honoring Rich Bailey on Burke's Main Street, completed in 2023 by artist Kate Witt.
Photo courtesy of Chloe Kocer
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Today at 5:00 PM

BURKE, S.D. — For years, Rich Bailey did it all for the town of Burke.

In the 1980’s, at night after his job as the city superintendent — where he was in charge of Burke’s water, electricity, and sewage systems — he drove from street to street climbing up the power lines, upgrading the town’s electrical system.

Why at night, during his free time?

He didn’t want anyone to be out of power while he worked.

He was a volunteer firefighter and an EMT for 40 years and fixed items at United Methodist Church, where he was a member. He would give rides to people who lived in town during blizzards, one that many in town remember being a part of.

Until his death in February, Rich Bailey did it all for the town of Burke. He was 82.

Now, his legacy lives on along Burke’s Main Street. Adorning the side of a 10-foot high wall is a mural, drawn by Burke artist Kate Witt after being commissioned by his wife Margaret Ann Bailey.

The mural is painted a light sky blue, with vivid colors and a few simple images. They depict a man much like Rich Bailey often was: up on a power line, hard at work.

“He was always busy,” Margaret Ann Bailey said, who married Rich in 1961. “He was on electrical call 24/7, so we never went really far. I think we took about four vacations over 30 years.”

“He was always pushing. He was a good guy to work with and a good friend, but he always wanted to keep going,” said Denny Purvis, who worked with him on power lines in the 1970s and 1980s.

That work ethic and high standard also extended to another hat he wore: he was a proud family man, with 10 grandchildren and 13 grandchildren. After retiring to a ranch, he relished the opportunity to teach his grandkids to work hard, to learn the value of money and how to shoot a gun — an avid pheasant hunter himself.

One example Margaret Ann Bailey remembers was a lesson he taught his grandchildren about money, by giving them each a $20 bill.

“He’d give the grandkids a $20 bill and say, 'OK, this will last “so-many” days.’ Well, half of them would spend it immediately and they’d have none left, and he’d say, ‘See?’ That was how he taught them the value of money,” she said.

In his last months, when he got sick and found it too difficult to work, he still found his own way to check on things around town, by making the rounds in his white pickup, checking that nothing was out of order.

But to his wife and many others who knew him, he wasn’t a superhero, nothing larger-than-life.

"He loved the people of this town," she said. "He wasn’t some hero. ... He was just a man that did his job and went a little further beyond what he had to.”

Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a digital reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts.
