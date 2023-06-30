Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
'A year in the making,' more art comes to Mitchell's Main Street

Out of the 200-plus submissions, 12 art pieces have been selected to be used in the window art project.

6-30-23ArtProject5thandMain-1.jpg
New window art is added to the second story windows above Crazy About Cupcakes on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 4:10 PM

MITCHELL — If you're noticing more art on Mitchell's Main Street, that's on purpose.

The results of a 2022 art contest aiming to dress up downtown Mitchell have been revealed and have begun to be installed into place.

In 2022, the Mitchell Area Council of the Arts, Mitchell Main Street and Beyond, Mitchell Public Library, Mitchell Chamber of Commerce and Main Street business owners held an art contest to help promote outdoor art in Mitchell with a window art project.

"We're excited to see this finally come to fruition," Mitchell Chamber of Commerce Program Coordinator Alex Heidinger said. "It's been a year in the making."

6-30-23ArtProject5thandMain-5.jpg
The progress of adding the window art to the second story windows of the 5th and Main building on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The selected artists will now have their work displayed along the second story windows of the Fifth and Main building. The contest winners included:

  • Kenneth Miller Sr. (Adult)
  • Elizabeth Luczak (Veteran)
  • Rachel Soulek (Adult)
  • Stanley Sherwood (Adult)
  • Jessica Salmonson (Adult)
  • Elke Reichenberg (Adult)
  • Leighton Bumgardner (Youth, 12 and under)
  • Lindsey Papadopoulos (Youth, 12 and under)
  • Michelle Ripley (Adult)
  • Dailyn Kiner (Teen, 13 to19)
  • Livia Schuldt (Youth, 12 and under)
  • Dale Brondel (Adult)
5th & Main Window Art Contest Winners.jpg
Window Art Contest Winners top from left to right: Kenneth M. (Adult),&nbsp;Elizabeth L. (Veteran), Rachel S. (Adult), Stanley S.(Adult) middle from left to right: Jessica S. (Adult), Elke R. (Adult),&nbsp;Leighton B. (Youth-up to 12), Lindsey P. (Youth-up to 12) bottom from left to right: Michelle R. (Adult),&nbsp;Dailyn K. (Teen-13-19),&nbsp;Livia S. (Youth-up to 12), Dale B. (Adult).
Submitted Photo

The contest was open to all age and skill levels with four categories: youth (ages 12 and under), teen (ages 13 through 19), adult and veteran. The theme of project was "adventure, nature, landscape."

Out of the 200-plus submissions, 12 art pieces have been selected by a committee to be used in the Main Street window art project.

The art, not only has the goal to encourage outdoor enthusiasts to show their appreciation of scenic views, beautiful vistas and iconic imagery, but also covers draws positive attention to Mitchell's Main Street buildings.

"There's a lot of great historic buildings (on Main Street), but yes, a lot of the second story windows can be cluttered," Heidinger said.

The committee plans to host more art contests and continue to add art along Mitchell's Main Street.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
