2023 Memorial Day Weekend Regional Event Schedule

The following is a schedule of Memorial Day ceremonies and services in the Mitchell area (note: all ceremonies are open to the public unless otherwise specified):

MITCHELL: A number of services will be held on the morning of Monday, May 29. At 9:30 a.m., a ceremony will also be held at the American Legion Cemetery, with a salute to the deceased by the South Dakota Army National Guard. A ceremony will be held at 9:40 a.m. at the Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery. It will feature musical performances by the Mitchell City Band, as well as a presentation of Purple Heart winner Marcus Rothlisberger. The Graceland Cemetery will also hold a ceremony at 9:50 a.m., featuring a salute to the deceased by the South Dakota Army National Guard, and a presentation by the Grand Army of the Republic. Festivities will also be held over the weekend. On Saturday, there will be an event from 12-6 on Main Street that will feature a poker tournament, live music, and a BBQ championship.

ARMOUR: The American Legion will hold a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. It will feature a color guard, a roll call of the names of the deceased, and featured speaker Barbara McKean, a 20-year U.S. Air Force veteran. Immediately following the ceremony, lunch will be served at the Armour Senior Center.

ARTESIAN: A program will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 29 at the Artesian Community Center.

AVON: The Avon American Legion will have a Memorial Day program at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 29 at the Avon K-12 school.

ADVERTISEMENT

BURKE: A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at Graceland cemetery. It will feature a roll call of the deceased, with Randy Martin as master of ceremonies and Chad Bauld as a guest speaker. An honor guard will follow the program, going to Burke Graceland, Burke Sacred Heart, Jamison, Spotted Tail, Lucas and Peterson cemeteries. A potluck will follow at the Burke VFW Post 9950.

CANOVA: There will be a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the Canova Legion Hall. Following that, there will be a gun salute held at the Legion memorial, and a potluck meal to follow at the Legion Hall.

CHAMBERLAIN: There will be a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the South Dakota Veterans Park, located next to the South Dakota Hall of Fame. It will be hosted by VFW Post 6436 and American Legion Potter Post 3. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Chamberlain Community Center on Main Street.

CORSICA: The American Legion will host a series of ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the Harrison Cemetery. It will feature a color guard ceremony. At 9:45 a.m., the ceremony will be held at Holland Cemetery. At 10:30, a program will be held at the American Legion Hall in Corsica. Guest speaker Jeris Timmermans will give a presentation about the meaning of the fold of the flag.

DELMONT: There will be a service held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the American Legion Hall. The service will include music from a band and a men’s chorus, with Maurice Bueber as a guest speaker. Following the service, there will be lunch held at the American Legion Hall.

ETHAN: There will be a service at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the American Legion Hall. The featured speaker will be the Rev. Gerald Thury. Following that, a roll call of the deceased will be held at the cemetery, with a potluck dinner to follow immediately after at the Legion Hall.

GEDDES: There will be a service at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the cemetery. In the case of inclement weather, it will be held at the community multi-purpose room. The Blue Room bar and grill will also hold a lunch at 11 a.m. that day. They will serve roasted chicken, scalped corn and mashed potatoes and gravy. Plates will be $12 apiece, more for larger portions.

HOWARD: There will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the community veterans memorial, located along Highway 34. The service will feature a presentation of the colors by the Howard Legion Post, with guest speaker Diane Stangor. Music will also be played by Kay Genzlinger. At noon, there will be lunch at the Howard Legion Hall, open to veterans and their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

KENNEBEC: There will be a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the Reliance Cemetery. At 11 a.m., Pat Kirwin will be the featured speaker at the Kennebec Auditorium. There will be a potluck immediately following.

KIMBALL: There will be a series of ceremonies on Monday, May 29, the first to be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Vega cemetery. Held by the American Legion and the VFW, it will feature a prayer read from the American Legion, followed by the firing of rifles. At 10:30, the names of the deceased will be read at the American Legion Hall. Ceremonies will follow at the Kimball City Cemetery and St. Margaret’s Catholic Cemetery, with weapons fired over veteran’s graves. Then at noon, a potluck will be held at the American Legion Hall.

LETCHER: A service will be held at 10 a.m on Monday, May 29 at the Letcher Community Center. It will feature a roll call of departed comrades, a benediction and a salute by the Post 93 firing squad. Rolls and coffee will be served following the program.

MENNO: The city will host memorial day services beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the Menno Cemetery. They will feature an airplane “fly-over,” as well as music by the Menno high school band, with a reading of the honor roll of the honored dead to follow. It is asked that veterans in attendance sit in formation during the ceremony so that they may be honored. Immediately following the program, the Menno High School Band will sponsor a lunch in the school gym.

MOUNT VERNON: A service will be held on 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29 at the Mount Vernon Cemetery, hosted by the American Legion. It will include a roll call of the deceased, a reading of the poem “In Flanders Fields,” a rendition of Taps and a rifle salute by Legion Post 210. Following the service, brunch will be served at the American Legion Hall. Attendees are encouraged to talk and share their stories.

PLANKINTON: A service will be held at 10:30 a.m on Monday, May 29 at the Plankinton school, featuring a roll call of the deceased and a guest speaker. The guest speaker will be Greg Miner, who is a member of the Midwest Honor Flight board of directors, as well as an U.S. Air Force veteran. Following the service, lunch will be held at the school.

SCOTLAND: A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the Scotland High School Gymnasium. It will feature a posting of the colors by the VFW and the American Legion, as well as guest speaker Tom Flint, a retired U.S. Army Warrant Officer. A potluck lunch will follow at noon at the VFW Hall. Volunteers are needed to put up the Avenue of Flags, meeting at the cemetery at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

WAGNER: There will be a presentation of the colors at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the National Guard Armory, hosted by VFW in conjunction with the American Legion. The service will feature guest speaker Ken Teunneisen, as well as state Voice of Democracy essay contest winner Jenny Barrett reading her winning essay. Following the program, lunch will be served at the American Legion Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

WESSINGTON SPRINGS: A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the Wessington Springs cemetery. It will feature a color guard and a guest speaker Don Grubb. Following the ceremony, a potluck dinner will be held at the American Legion Hall.

WHITE LAKE: There will be a service held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the White Lake school. It will feature a guest speaker, as well as piano music by Tiffany Thiry. Following the service, there will be a meal at noon at the White Lake Event Center, hosted by the Goeres-Doering Legion Post 96.

WOONSOCKET: There will be a special service for the “Unknown Dead" at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at the M.I.A. Memorial in Eventide Cemetery. Following that, there will be a program held at the Woonsocket Community Center at 11 a.m.. It will feature a presentation of the colors, a roll call of those who have served and a scholarship essay presentation by Acaiya Schultz. After the program, the Legion Auxiliary will serve lunch.

