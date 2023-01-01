Caleb Barber is a South Dakota Capitol Correspondent for Forum News Service. Barber graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communication in June of this year. As a student, he was an editor and covered city government and general assignment for the Daily Emerald, UO's flagship independent student newspaper, and was an intern at the Eugene Weekly.

Caleb is from the California Central Coast. He loves hiking, cooking and exploring his community.

You can email Caleb atcbarber@forumcomm.com or call him at 805-631-2211.