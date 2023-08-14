USDA forecasts US corn up and soybean production down from 2022

WASHINGTON — The crop production report issued Friday, Aug. 11 by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) forecasted corn production up from 2022 and soybean production down from last year.

National corn production is up 10% from last year, forecast at 15.1 billion bushels; soybean growers are expected to decrease their production 2% from 2022, forecast at 4.21 billion bushels.

Based on Aug. 1 conditions, South Dakota's 2023 corn crop is forecast at 798 million bushels, up 21% from last year, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Acreage harvested for grain is estimated at 5.50 million acres, up 10% from a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 145 bushels per acre, up 13 bushels from last year.

South Dakota soybean production is forecast at 221 million bushels, up 14% from last year. Area for harvest, at 5.25 million acres, is up 4% from 2022. Yield is forecast at 42 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from last year.

South Dakota's 2023 winter wheat crop is forecast at 25.9 million bushels, down 32% from last year. Harvested acreage is estimated at 720,000 acres, down 1% from a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 36 bushels per acre, down 16 bushels from last year.

Other South Dakota spring wheat production is forecast at 21 million bushels, down 38% from last year. Harvested acreage is estimated at 700,000 acres, unchanged from a year ago. The yield, forecast at 30 bushels per acre, is down 18 bushels from last year.

Natoinally, average corn yield is forecast at 175.1 bushels per acre, up 1.8 bushels from last year. NASS forecasts a record-high yield in Indiana. As of July 30, 55% of this year’s corn crop was reported in good or excellent condition, six percentage points below the same time last year.

Soybean yields are expected to average 50.9 bushels per acre nationally, up 1.4 bushels from 2022. If realized, the forecasted yields in Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina will be record highs.

Other national figures include wheat production forecasts at 1.73 billion bushels, up 5% from 2022. Growers are expected to produce 1.23 billion bushels of winter wheat this year, up 2% from the previous forecast and up 11% from last year. Durum wheat production is forecast at 57.4 million bushels, down 10% from 2022. All other spring wheat production is forecast at 450 million bushels, down 7% from last year. Based on Aug. 1 conditions, the U.S. all wheat yield is forecast at 45.8 bushels per acre, down less than one bushel from 2022.

NASS interviewed approximately 14,700 producers across the country in preparation for this report.