SD PUC denies motion for remote testimony from landowners for Navigator Greenway Pipeline hearing

An ad hoc meeting by Public Utilities Commission members decided Thursday to deny landowners permission to testify remotely in regards to the Heartland Greenway Pipeline project application submitted by Navigator CO2 Ventures.

Attorney Brian Jorde, who is representing landowners challenging the proposed pipeline project, filed the motion for remote testimony on July 14. The motion would have allowed certain witnesses to testify remotely, and landowner witnesses to testify remotely or by sworn affidavit.

Commission chair Chris Nelson led the commission in denying the motion for remote testimony.

"Let me just say, I was dumbfounded when this motion was filed," Nelson said. "For a year, I have been looking forward to this hearing for us to establish the facts of this project. Now we have a motion from Mr. Jorde to just phone it in."

Nelson said it was crucial for such an important testimony hearing to host its witnesses in person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner Gary Hanson agreed with Nelson that the decision to deny was not out of a sense of apathy for the schedules and time constraints of the witnesses, but that such a packed hearing session is bound to be procedurally difficult to navigate.

Hanson said "it's impossible to make an educated guess" about the time each landowner witness will take on the stand.

"Someone can take eight hours on the stand, someone else 10 minutes," Hanson said.

PUC staff attorney Kristen Edwards said the list of witnesses to arrive for the testimonial hearing is much larger now than the prefiled testimony list states, and that such a number of people requires better organization if they are to have a functional week of testimony.

"Regarding the landowners who are not subject to cross-examination, I am not certain who is not subject," Edwards said. "I don't know what the motion would even encompass, therefore we object."

Commissioner Kristie Fagen questioned Jorde whether he informed his witnesses of the procedural schedule for the hearing in March, to which Jorde said he did, as well as the order in which the witnesses presented their case.

Navigator representative Melanie Carpenter said at the ad hoc meeting that the company agreed with the assessment that such an important witness hearing must be held in person if they are to be properly cross-examined.

"We have filed a written opposition to the remote testimony," Carpenter said. "Remote testimony is not as effective, harder to cross-examine."

ADVERTISEMENT

Another motion filed by Jorde requested times certain for specific witness testimony. The most important witness, Jorde said, was Dr. John Abraham, a professor of thermal sciences at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, whose areas of expertise include biological heating and fluid flow, climate change and energy generation in the developing world.

Abraham would be out of the country after the July 27, Jorde said, so it was crucial he be granted a date certain for his testimony.

Other specific witness testimonies included representatives from three unions, including Local 49 International Union of Operating Engineers representative Nathaniel Runke.

The commissioners granted the motion for time certain for each of those union representative witnesses.

The Navigator Heartland Greenway project would consist of approximately 1,300 miles of pipeline across North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa, and would be used to transport carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer plants to a sequestration site in Illinois.

The project, if approved for construction by the PUC, would cross the South Dakota counties of Brookings, Moody, Minnehana, Lincoln and Turner.

Evidentiary hearings for the project are being held from July 25-27, July 31 and Aug. 5. These will be a continuation in a series of public input meetings and evidentiary hearings the commission has held since they received the application for the project in September 2022.

The hearings will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 25. They are available for public viewing at the PUC's website.