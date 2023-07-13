Produce and crops on display at SDSU's Southeast Research Farm field day

BERESFORD, S.D. — Dozens of people from around the country attended the SDSU Southeast Research Farm Field Day on Tuesday, July 11, in Beresford, South Dakota , where they learned about everything from corn and soybeans to produce and small grains.

And it’s not just farmers that attend. They also see a lot of homeowners coming who are interested in growing produce.

Produce patch at the Southeast Research Farm. Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

“I think it’s helpful because people get to see things you know directly, in the field, what’s going on, get a chance to get a first cut look at our latest developments,” said Peter Sexton, Farm Supervisor at the Southeast Research Farm.

Their mission behind adding produce to the research farm was to be able to provide a profitable outlet for younger farmers who are just getting started.

“My board took a decision here about 10 years ago that as resources allowed, they would like to do more work for younger farmers that are just getting started,” Sexton said. “So that kind of took us into the horticulture thing, because if you have a few acres, how are you going to make a living? You are going to have to be looking for high value on a smaller area and that leads you into horticulture.”

Produce in the greenhouse. Ariana Schumacher / Agweek

At the farm, they are also working on an expansion project right now, which will include a packing shed for their produce.

“When you have food safety, you’ve got to keep everything cleaner, so we decided it’s going to be a lot simpler if we have a dedicated space for packing vegetables,” Sexton said.

But the farm is not just a produce farm. By coming to a field tour like this, attendees were able to see other small grain crops as well, which are less common in eastern South Dakota.

“I am hoping that they learn that they can grow other crops than corn and soybeans successfully and get some ideas on how to do that; not that there’s anything wrong with corn and soybeans, but I am really excited about what diversity can do on a farm by adding other crops and what that can do for corn and soybean yields, it really improves those,” said Anthony Bly , Soils Field Specialist with SDSU Extension. “And then how we can use the cereal grains in tandem with cover crops to really improve soil health.”

Anthony Bly talks about soil health at the Southeast Research Farm Field Day on Tuesday, July 11, in Beresford, South Dakota. Ariana Schumacher / Agweek

“This is a research farm, so we aren’t just trying to do what everyone else does the same or better. We are trying to look for new paths and new ways to improve productivity, and if we can find a profitable crop to add to the rotation, that’s a big benefit in terms of weed control, insect and disease problems and also with fertility,” said Sexton. “So that’s why we have quite a range of crops.”

This year's weather has provided some challenges.

“Our situation for small grains is very bad, we are probably looking at 60- 70% yield loss due to heat and drought stress at the end of May beginning of June,” Sexton said.

“We were really hit hard by the late winter that we had and then the winter grains were really hit hard last fall with it being so dry, they didn’t get a good start and then the snow coming off late,” said Bly. “Then all the sudden it turned hot, so very hard on those cool season grasses. Typically though, the small grains can do well here, but this year isn’t the year for them.”

Rye growing at the Southeast Research Farm. Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

But things are starting to look up.

“Things were looking really grim here about 10 days to two weeks ago, but we’ve picked up about close to 3 inches of rain in the last 10 days and things have really turned around and the other thing is the temperature has gone down,” Sexton said.

The presenters said they hope that attendees were able to learn a variety of things that they can take back to their farms or homes.

“I hope there’s something for everybody here,” Sexton said. “I am hoping that the people who came to see the horticulture program learn a few things about drip irrigation and landscape fabric and how they might raise melons or squash. I am hoping the corn and soybean guys learn about the weed control and what they might be able to do to expand their rotation, and for the small grains forages people most of our stuff is dealing with variety selection and what’s out there for new varieties.”