🔴 LIVE: Sens. Thune, Rounds and Rep. Johnson talk politics, agriculture at Dakotafest's Farm Bill Forum

MITCHELL — South Dakota's congressional delegation will be on hand at Dakotafest on Wednesday, offering an update to constituents at the status of the congressional farm bill.

Moderator Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, will ask Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds as well as Rep. Dusty Johnson questions about what might be included in the congressional package and how it may impact agricultural consumers and producers in South Dakota.

The forum will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Dakotafest Education Building on the festival grounds in Mitchell.

A live video stream, provided by the American Farm Bureau, is below.