Business

Foreign ownership of farmland can be national security, say Thune, Rounds and Johnson at Dakotafest

The congressional delegation talk farm bill deadline, limits on foreign trade impacting farmers' bottom lines, and the looming national security threat posed by foreign governments' ag-land ownership

8-16-23DakotaFestFarmBill-1.jpg
Senator John Thune (R) speaks on a panel at Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Caleb Barber
By Caleb Barber
Today at 5:15 PM

MITCHELL — To the delegation of South Dakotans in the U.S. House and Senate, bolstering national security means limiting the ability for foreign governments to buy farmland.

While this wasn't the scheduled topic of the congressional discussion at Dakotafest this year (it was supposed to center around the farm bill), U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune, and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, of Mitchell, spent a considerable amount of time discussing the implications of foreign purchasing power on U.S. sovereignty.

Foreign ownership of agricultural land and assets has received significant attention from a range of South Dakota politicians, including Gov. Kristi Noem's "Evil Foreign Governments" bill, as well as legislation and amendments brought forward by Rounds and Johnson.

Rounds offered an amendment in the National Defense Authorization Act passed this year that bans foreign adversaries from purchasing American farmland and agricultural businesses, and adds the Secretary of Agriculture as an ex officio member of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

The idea behind considering foreign investment in agricultural land a national security threat, Rounds said, is that access to certain land may give those governments a tactical advantage when spying on or targeting information-sensitive locations on American soil.

8-16-23DakotaFestFarmBill-7.jpg
From left to right Senator John Thune (R), Mike Rounds (R) and Representative Dusty Johnson (R) speak on a panel at Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Last year, a company associated with the People's Republic of China attempted to buy land next to an airbase in North Dakota. Fufeng USA planned to build a corn wet milling facility on the land, but the plan eventually was scrapped after the Department of the U.S. Air Force declared the proposed mill a threat to national security due to its ownership ties to China.

The facility the group was planning to build on the land, Rounds said, was big enough to house monitoring equipment, which directly threatens the security of the communications occurring at that airbase.

Johnson lauded a bill he introduced through the Select Committee on CCP (Chinese Communist Party) called Protecting U.S. Farmland and Sensitive Sites from Foreign Adversaries Act, that would prohibit actors from certain nations from purchasing land near sensitive areas. The countries Johnson has described as “foreign adversaries” include North Korea, Iran, Russia and China.

8-16-23DakotaFestFarmBill-4.jpg
South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson (R) speaks on a panel at Dakotafest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Farm bill

Thune has expected the farm bill — the current version of which expires on Sept. 30 — to need an extension while a new version is worked out. While this is not a new tune for the Senate delegation, this time Johnson admitted the House Committee on Agriculture may need to extend their due date, too.

090121.N.DR.THUNEARMOUR9.jpg
Johnson said the House will need at least 12 weeks until the bill reaches the House floor, which would give the House only three days to agree on its contents before the deadline.

Unlike many areas of policy, a need for bipartisanship, Johnson said, has not been a cause of too much delay, but rather the complexity of the bill and the need to fine tune the details has led to a longer process.

“I will tell you that there continues to be strong bipartisan support around the idea that we want more working lands conservation,” Johnson said, adding that soil health, water quality and habitat on lands that are in production are all elements that can be expected to be included in the bill.

Caleb Barber
By Caleb Barber
Caleb is a Report for America corps member covering rural issues and the South Dakota state legislature for the Mitchell Republic.
