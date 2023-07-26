Economists grilled on their bullish economic analysis of Navigator pipeline's impact

FORT PIERRE, S.D. — Economists, whose studies informed Navigator CO2 Ventures' pipeline project application, were grilled about whether the pipeline would benefit corn producers — and everybody — in South Dakota.

Wednesday marked the second day of a two-week hearing into Navigator's application to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre.

One of the core tenets of the PUC's questioning of both analysts was to determine if any of the carbon credit tax credit dollars earned from the pipeline would end up back in South Dakota.

Commissioner Chris Nelson asked Jonathon Muller, whose consulting company was contracted by Navigator to model the pipeline's impact on South Dakota's economy, whether he knew where the revenue of the pipeline, or specific amounts earned from tax credits by Navigator or its partnered ethanol companies across the country, would end up.

Muller said he has assumptions, but no guarantee of how much would land in the state.

"The income lands somewhere on a company that's being taxed," Muller said.

Muller said the pipes, once they are in the ground, were considered real property and were taxed as such by the state they're located.

Attorney Brian Jorde framed landowners' easements as compensation for the cost of infringing on their legal rights, not just the physical consequences of laying pipe on their land.

Jorde asked Muller if he felt the market for carbon offsets was reliable enough for him to include in his model.

"The credits are going to be used," Muller said. "Somebody is going to be spending it."

Jorde said Muller did not take into account, when determining the statewide economic impact of the project, the persisting externality a landowner would take on by having an easement on their land, nor did he take into account the “stifled or lost” opportunities for county governments whose land has an easement.

Attorney Brian Jorde (right) questioned witnesses during the second day of Navigator pipeline PUC hearings at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre on Wednesday, July 26. Photo by Caleb Barber

Jared McEntaffer, the next economist questioned by the PUC and Jorde, is the CEO of the Dakota Institute, which conducts public benefit research for policymakers and business leaders and prepares research projects with businesses, governments and non-profits.

McEntaffer did not work for Navigator. He was commissioned by the South Dakota Ethanol Producers Association to report on the economic impacts of the Navigator Heartland Greenway Pipeline on the ethanol industry as a whole.

Both McEntaffer and Muller used a modeling system called Regional Economic Models, Inc. (REMI), which uses an Input-Output model to represent relationships between businesses within an industry.

"[The model is] useful for estimating economic impacts because they show how a change or shock, in one industry (e.g. the construction of a CO2 pipeline) impacts other industries in the economy," McEntaffer said in his submitted testimony.

A number of concerns around the pipeline have centered around the exceedingly bullish assumptions by ethanol industry, which Jorde picked apart in McEntaffer's report. Navigator's project, Jorde said, with the help of the analysts, did not assess thoroughly enough the potential negative economic effects of the pipeline's construction and operation.

Jorde pressed McEntaffer why the report did not prioritize certain variables, such as cost of export of ethanol products, changes in revenue for ethanol plants, and the possibility that ethanol prices may someday decrease, that might impact the overall feasibility of the project and potentially negatively impact the association of ethanol companies that employed him.

"We had to stop somewhere," McEntaffer said.

Jorde objected to the relevance of McEntaffer's testimony on the basis that the report he prepared was cumulative and speculative. Nowhere in McEntaffer's report did he specifically assess the Navigator pipeline's impact on the South Dakota economy, Jorde said, but instead was a general report on the economic impact to all ethanol plants in the SDEPA.

Commissioner Gary Hanson asked if McEntaffer took into account in his report crop rotation in corn production or California's upcoming ban on internal combustion vehicles. McEntaffer said he did not.

Hanson also asked McEntaffer if the South Dakota Ethanol Producers Association had told McEntaffer that the ethanol plants needed this pipeline in order to be successful. McEntaffer said no, they did not.