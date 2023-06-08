Chamberlain group working for answers to long-standing daycare issues

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — Facing an issue numerous communities in South Dakota are grappling with, more than 30 community members gathered Wednesday, June 7 in Chamberlain to discuss how to take on the town's childcare provider shortage.

They were brought together by the Barger Foundation, a nonprofit group that is figuring out how to spend a $30,000 grant for Chamberlain daycare providers. The organization is trying to begin tackling long-standing daycare problems that have been battled for years, but are now seeping into a larger conversation about the growth for the town of 2,500 residents.

Will Haugen, the president of the Chamberlain-based Barger Memorial Foundation, put it simply.

“Housing and daycare. Those are the two biggest issues that are inhibiting our town’s growth,” Haugen said.

The event included providers, parents and economic development personnel. But tackling daycare issues means looking at a series of complex interlocking problems.

One of the central themes that emerged from the forum is a staff funding issue for daycare centers. It’s a problem all too familiar to Robyn Knecht, the president of the Children’s Ark daycare, a nonprofit daycare and preschool in Chamberlain. She explained that it's hard for them to retain teachers because of a lack of funds. That lack of funding has had consequences.

Knecht founded the preschool 17 years ago along with four other moms, when she as a parent couldn’t find a place to enroll her child. But since founding the business, she has seen funds grow smaller, meaning less money to pay for preschool teachers, who she says very often go elsewhere to places with more competitive wages.

“We can’t offer as many benefits so we’re losing people to other places. I mean, if you’re a teacher and you’re being paid the $10 an hour minimum wage, no benefits? It’s hard to raise a family with that kind of salary," Knecht said. "So we’re also losing people who can just go down the road and work at McDonalds for $15 an hour.”

There aren’t any annual grants for teacher salaries available right now. Knecht said the only ones available are for one-time facility improvement projects. But those can’t be used to pay her providers’ salaries.

“We’ll be like OK, we should renovate these cabinets, even though we can’t pay for this person’s salary. Because, if we want to receive funding somehow, we have to do these projects. But it's like, that’s not what we really need.”

City assistance has been rebuffed, Knecht said. When she asked previously about the creation of a grant program for staff funding, the mayor said daycare was simply not a profitable business.

The consequence, Knecht said, is raising daycare prices for families to cover costs.

Hailey Maurice, a teacher in Chamberlain, spoke about the prospect of expensive daycare in her decision to start a family.

“Both me and my husband are teachers,” said Maurice. “And it’s like, we don’t qualify for need-based assistance, we’re just over the threshold. But we don’t have enough income – at this point – to pay for childcare, to raise a kid responsibly.".

Combine the costs and the difficulties involved with finding room to enroll a child in a potential daycare and the hurdles become significant, Maurice said.

When asked if she would consider moving from Chamberlain to a place that may have more affordable preschool options relative to her salary, Maurice said she was unsure: “We don’t want to — we love it here. But we have talked about it.”

Having enough daycare in a town can be a dealbreaker for families looking for a small town in South Dakota to call home. That predicament is at the heart of the reason of why town economic development leaders are working on their options, Haugen said.

Haugen explained that he will return to the board with a clear focus on existing daycares for the $30,000 grant, which he said will be dispensed in mid July.

“Our primary focus today is to take care of our existing facilities, to get our arms around the staff for existing daycare and preschool,” he said.

Knecht, although expressing her gratitude, also offered a hope for people to look longer-term.

“The $30,000 grant is absolutely wonderful, but I would urge people to look to the next 10 years," she said. "With short-term funding, we can’t use that money for salary increases if we don’t know if it will be there in the future. It’s becoming clear we can’t sustain longevity on our own, we need partners.”