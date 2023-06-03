New Commercial Development in Baltic, SD

Development plans have begun to add 9,460 sf of leasable commercial space along Lovely Avenue in the City of Baltic.

The development is currently looking for a business anchor; potentially a retail, medical, or bank. The project will also incorporate two potential drive throughs; one on each end of the building to provide flexibility with being adaptive to development needs.

“ Baltic citizens have long awaited a commercial property like this to elevate the offerings of our beautiful community. We are checking all the boxes for development: a new high school, residential growth for both single families and multi-unit housing and now commercial growth. Businesses who choose to expand to Baltic will be met with an enthusiastic welcome! We are ready for you, it’s the perfect time to come to Baltic ,” says Mayor McIsaac, whose efforts have been very instrumental in getting the project moving forward.

The developer hopes to break ground late Summer/early Fall with the intent of space being available for lease Spring - 2024. For leasing information, please contact Les Rowland at designArc Group. Ph: (605) 690-8315.