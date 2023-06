Coach Schlimgen Visits Emery Class of 1973  Reunion

Coach Schlimgen lead the Eagles with a record of 9-0 to the football Cornbelt Conference Championship. In 1973 he won the State Class B high school basketball championship with a record of 25-2 and added the Region VII track championship trophy.

On June 18, Coach Schlimgen was inducted into the South Dakota High School Coaches Hall of Fame.

People in Pic: back row: Kevin Janssen, Dick Schulte, Jerry Olinger, Terry Hanssen, Kathy Janssen, Dale Bartel, Mark Werning, Warren Hoffman, Galynn Huber. Middle row: Brad Buehner, Daryl Terveen, Barb (Hanssen) Buse, Earl Hofer, Nancy (Schleich) Banks, Pam (Doorn) Janssen, DeLonde (Geppert) Skrovig, Coach Joe Schlimgen. Front Row: Muriel (Terveen) Kolbeck, Sharon Weeldreyer, Mary Jo (Michels) Davis, Sue (Mayer) Slocum, Beth (Bleeker) Gust, Nancy (Determan) Winans.