American Farm Bureau Federation leadership talks crop insurance, labor, farming succession at Mitchell stop

MITCHELL — Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, had plenty to talk about Wednesday afternoon at Mitchell Technical College.

Surrounded by area farmers and members of the agriculture industry, he talked about the role the American Farm Bureau plays in agriculture policymaking at the national level, lobbying and informing lawmakers on issues that impact producers in all 50 states and advocating for farmers in general. And there was a lot to cover.

Who's next?

One of the biggest issues, he said, was the question of who will be taking over the next generation of family farms, and what type of national policy can be formed to make farm ownership and operation an appealing, successful venture for young farmers.

“What keeps me up at night? It’s who’s going to be farming our farms? Are (the farms) going to be owned by (corporations), or will they be owned by foreign countries?” Duvall asked. “Who’s going to farm our farms?”

The American Farm Bureau fills a number of rolls with advocating for the American farmer. That means providing information and input to lawmakers crafting the national farm bill as well as other issues, such as farmer mental health and the right-to-repair issue. Among those issues is the need to foster new young farmers into making the industry a career choice.

Those young farmers are out there, both in South Dakota and nationwide, and they do want to return if they can see how to make a reasonable living doing it, he said.

“We found out in 2011, 2012, 2013 right quick how many young people really want to come back to the farm. Things got kind of good, and they were flocking back to the farm,” Duvall said. “Now we have more jobs than graduates, because they don’t see how they can go into that area and make a good living for their families.”

Some of the issues American Farm Bureau, and by extension associated organizations like the South Dakota Farm Bureau, are currently on the group’s radar as aspects that could be improved to make the farm life more appealing.

Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, made a stop Wednesday in Mitchell. Erik Kaufman / Mitchell Republic

Farm profitability, labor crunch

One such area is profitability on the farm. They have to know that a bust year in the field won’t necessarily cause irreparable harm to their bottom line. Continued funding for crop insurance programs inside the farm bill could help new farmers mitigate risk that could spell disaster early in a career.

“We want to make sure we protect the cornerstone, and that’s crop insurance. We want to broaden it, we want to make sure every farmer has an opportunity to have a risk management tool at their fingertips because we all go through those difficult times on the farm,” Duvall said.

With smaller families and fewer of them returning to the farm than in past generations, there’s also more work than the average farm operation can handle. Today’s young farmers often have a good background in a variety of disciplines, including marketing, but there are labor issues that continue to plague farmer profit margins.

It’s good to see that wide range of skills coming back to the farm, but there is more work to do on securing good farm help.

“I get so encouraged about the future when I talk to four siblings who came back to their dairy farm, and they brought their own expertise that they learned in college back with them,” Duvall said. “Crops, animal husbandry, marketing. It’s really encouraging how creative these young people are trying to put profitability back in the family farm. Not everyone has the opportunity to do that, one of the biggest things holding them back is they don’t have the labor to work it. Someone has to work it, and it will take more than that sibling coming back to do it.”

Scott VanderWal, president of the South Dakota Farm Bureau and vice-president of the American Farm Bureau, said the farm bill and labor crunch are two of the top issues the organizations are concerned about.

“Really on the top of peoples’ minds is the farm bill. We need to make sure we protect crop insurance. That’s vital to managing our risk,” VanderWal said. “And we hear a lot about ag labor.”

Other important parts of the farm bill include maintaining conservation programs and a general mindset of proper care of farm land. Duvall said that is an area that has improved greatly in recent generations, and improved care of the land means the next generation of farmers will have access to the best soil available.

Dozens of area farmers and agriculture industry officials were on hand Wednesday at Mitchell Technical College for a lunch with Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation. Erik Kaufman / Mitchell Republic

“We want to make sure we protect our conservation programs. They’re important to us,” Duvall said. “You have to go back about three generations to find farmers who weren’t really focused on leaving the land better than they found it. The land my grandfather bought almost 90 years ago is in a lot better shape, and I know your farmers are like that, too.”

Farmland and private property rights

A member of the audience asked Duvall for the organization’s stance on farmland ownership when it comes to billionaires like Bill Gates or foreign entities like China.

Duvall said the organization focuses on the rights of the landowner.

“It comes down to private property rights. We as an organization really don't have a strong policy on land ownership other than private property rights,” Duvall said. “Nobody wants anybody else to tell them who they can and can't sell their land to, and for what price. It all boils down to private property rights.”

While he understands the concerns about farmland ownership by foreign on unfriendly parties, Duvall thinks some of that will be addressed by the American consumer, who has indicated wants to purchase its food and farm products from an American family farm.

With its product in high demand, that should boost the family farm in general.

“It should concern every one of us, but the customer is always right. The customer is always right, and the customer wants to buy that food from a family farm. They’d like to know you personally. Bill Gates or China? That’s not what the customer wants. The family farm is highly respected.”