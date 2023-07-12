2022 law effectively reduced South Dakota farmland valuations by a total of $120.5 million

PIERRE, SD — A South Dakota law that empowers counties to re-designate swaths of land from crop-land to non-crop land, aided in reducing farmland valuations by a total of $120.5 million.

On Tuesday, lawmakers pressed the State Department of Revenue on whether the implementation of this law is working the way it was intended.

The law, SDCL 10-6-130, permits South Dakota counties to assess the soil classifications of their land, and determine whether land with Class IV soils, or soils that have severe limitations that restrict crop growth, should be deemed cropland or non-crop land, potentially saving property owners from paying property taxes on land that would otherwise be considered un-workable.

Legislators, agribusiness owners and agribusiness lobbyists on the Agricultural Land Assessment Task Force met in Pierre to talk about the implications of the law on the process of valuating farmland based on soil quality across the counties of the state. Wendy Semmler, director of Property Tax Division for the Department of Revenue, led the study in reviewing commodity data and land valuation data for all South Dakota counties to assess the overall effectiveness of the law.

Along with talking about the implementations, the task force nominated Majority Whip Rep. Kirk Chaffee (R), of Whitewood, as chair of the committee. Rep. Oren Lesmeister (D), of Parade, was nominated as vice chair.

Last year, Chaffee introduced HB 1325, which revises the classification of agricultural land according to its soil type. The law amended SDCL 10-6-130 to say that counties in South Dakota with lands with a Class 4 soil type have the option to change the designation of all of the lands in that county from crop land to non-crop land, or vice versa.

Cropland is any land that is rated as capable of producing a crop. Non-cropland has limitations that make it unsuitable to produce a crop.

Before the law went into effect, some counties could make adjustments to individual parcels. Twenty three counties have made some sort of individual parcel adjustments, which could be initiated by individual taxpayers or the DOR Director of Equalization.

But this process can be tedious, Chaffee said, with land assessors needing to go parcel by parcel to determine whether a Class IV soil should be deemed cropland or not.

“You’ll find you’re making the same adjustment about the ten-thousandth time, and basically correcting a problem you saw throughout the county,” Chaffee said.

Now, with this law enacted, counties can flip a switch on all Class IV soils in their jurisdiction.

“It’s an easier way to make an adjustment that is competitive throughout the county by thousands [of acres], not handfuls,” Chaffee said.

The law permits counties to re-designate up to 20% of their crop land to non-crop land.

During the Q&A segment of the presentation, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry President David Owen said he hoped the adjustments were being made in good faith.

“The goal is to make a system that fairly represents what the tax burden should be,” Owen said. “Is this a fair tax system?”

Semmler said she thinks the system is functional.

“We think this is working. It’s keeping values much lower than the market actually is,” Semmler said. “That’s the big thing, we don’t want ag-land values to go crazy. Administratively, it isn’t too burdensome, not at all.”

Semmler shared during the presentation to the task force that over 365,000 acres of land in South Dakota have changed categories since the law passed, leading to a statewide reduction in land value of $120.5 million.

At the end of the day, Chaffee hopes the DOR will continue to refine its soil rating system, and he’s open to ideas for new legislation to move that process forward.

Chaffee said SDSU and other entities with ag backgrounds have contracted with the DOR as sources of information. He said he hopes this trend continues, for the sake of creating as accurate a valuation process as possible.

“We have the table set to get more of that information,” Chaffee said.

This is the first and only time this task force will meet this summer.

