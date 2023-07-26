Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur baseball playoff roundup for July 25: Killer Tomatoes, Raptors, Gang all advance to state

Three more area teams locked up berths in the 32-team Class B state tournament on Tuesday night.

Amateur Baseball2.jpg
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 12:11 AM

PARKSTON, S.D. -- Hunter Hewitt’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning as the clock struck midnight late Tuesday night lifted Platte to a berth in the Class B state amateur state tournament with a 9-8 win over the Parkston Mudcats.

Hewitt’s base hit to left field with one out in the ninth scored Sheldon Gant to advance the Killer Tomatoes. It concluded a game that never saw Platte lead until the ninth inning, with Parkston holding leads of 3-0, 5-2 and 8-5 in the game, only for the Killer Tomatoes to rally each time.

7-25-23AmateurBaseballFourCornersvsKimball-WhiteLake-2.jpg
Sports
Four Corners surges past Kimball/White Lake to win District 3B title
When Four Corners needed it most, the offense got going on Tuesday night.
1h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson

Mason Townsend hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning for Platte, and drove in three runs for the game. Hewitt, Gant and Grant Doom each had two hits apiece. Richard Sternberg was the winning reliever, throwing four innings and allowing three hits without a run, striking out four. Starter Travis Gant had five innings pitched, with 12 hits and seven earned runs allowed and seven strikeouts.

The Mudcats earned 15 hits, while Platte had 12. Cole Knippling had three hits, including a solo home run in the first inning for Parkston. Jeff Harris and Ryan McGinnis also had three hits each, with Harris driving in two runs. Luke Bormann was the losing pitcher in relief, recording four outs and allowing one earned run and striking out two. Jake Weber started the game and threw five innings with five strikeouts and yielding six hits and three earned runs.

Platte goes to the state tournament with a 12-7 record. Parkston (7-15) gets another shot at qualifying for the state tournament against Mount Vernon on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dimock/Emery 2, Mount Vernon 1 (10 innings)

PARKSTON, S.D. -- Sam Pischke’s bases-loaded walk forced home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Drew Kitchens closed the door with a save on the mound to power Dimock/Emery to the Class B state tournament with a win at the District 5B tournament on Tuesday night at The Pond.

Jason Schmidt pitched nine innings and earned the win, allowing seven hits, one hit, one run and struck out seven. Peyton Nash had two of the Raptors’ three hits, while Kitchens earned three of D/E’s eight walks, including scoring the winning run.

7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-51.jpg
Sports
Scoreboard: Follow the 2023 amateur baseball district playoffs
The road to Mitchell and the Class B state amateur tournament begins with the district playoffs.
3d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic

Mount Vernon scored first in the fifth inning, with Cameron Deinert knocking home Deric Denning with an RBI single. Denning was the hard-luck losing pitcher for the Mustangs, throwing all 10 innings with three hits and two runs allowed, nine walks and eight strikeouts.

Dimock/Emery (19-10) awaits the Class B state tournament, which begins Aug. 2 in Mitchell. Mount Vernon (15-6) will now play at 6 p.m. Thursday against the Parkston Mudcats, with the winner earning a state tournament berth.

Canova 10, Flandreau 7

FLANDREAU, S.D. -- Down 5-2 through four innings, Canova scored in each of the next four innings to lock up a berth in the Class B state amateur baseball tournament and in the District 4B championship game with a win over Flandreau in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Kendall Gassman had three hits and Derek Miller had a key two-RBI double in the eighth inning to break a 7-all tie game. Tyler Genzlinger was the winning pitcher in relief, recording four outs, while Justin Miller threw two outs for the save. Gassman started and threw seven innings with 10 hits and six earned runs allowed, while striking out five.

Keith Cutler had three hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals, while Derick Veldkamp had a two-run home run. Drew Weber was the losing pitcher in relief with two innings pitched and four runs (three earned) allowed.

Canova faces Dell Rapids Mudcats in the championship game, after Dell Rapids defeated Lennox 12-1 in seven innings in Tuesday’s other semifinal game. Flandreau gets another shot at a trip to the state tournament on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
What To Read Next
8-19-22HighSchoolFootballHansonvsHoward-39.jpg
Members Only
Prep
12 South Dakota high school football games to watch as season nears
8h ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
Lakeview Golf Course General-1.JPG
Sports
Dylanger Pierson cards first career hole-in-one at Lakeview
9h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
3350916+General Amateur baseball photo4.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for July 24: Wessington Springs locks up state spot in offensive shootout
1d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The Davison County Public Safety Center serves as the home for county lockup. (Matt Gade/Republic)
Members Only
Local
Davison County felony court cases for July 18
5d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
Local
Canova man identified as victim of fatal Hanson County ATV crash
2d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Winner 6.JPG
Sports
Amateur roundup for July 22-23: Winner/Colome, Alexandria advance in District 5B semifinals
2d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge