Amateur baseball playoff roundup for July 25: Killer Tomatoes, Raptors, Gang all advance to state

PARKSTON, S.D. -- Hunter Hewitt’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning as the clock struck midnight late Tuesday night lifted Platte to a berth in the Class B state amateur state tournament with a 9-8 win over the Parkston Mudcats.

Hewitt’s base hit to left field with one out in the ninth scored Sheldon Gant to advance the Killer Tomatoes. It concluded a game that never saw Platte lead until the ninth inning, with Parkston holding leads of 3-0, 5-2 and 8-5 in the game, only for the Killer Tomatoes to rally each time.

Mason Townsend hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning for Platte, and drove in three runs for the game. Hewitt, Gant and Grant Doom each had two hits apiece. Richard Sternberg was the winning reliever, throwing four innings and allowing three hits without a run, striking out four. Starter Travis Gant had five innings pitched, with 12 hits and seven earned runs allowed and seven strikeouts.

The Mudcats earned 15 hits, while Platte had 12. Cole Knippling had three hits, including a solo home run in the first inning for Parkston. Jeff Harris and Ryan McGinnis also had three hits each, with Harris driving in two runs. Luke Bormann was the losing pitcher in relief, recording four outs and allowing one earned run and striking out two. Jake Weber started the game and threw five innings with five strikeouts and yielding six hits and three earned runs.

Platte goes to the state tournament with a 12-7 record. Parkston (7-15) gets another shot at qualifying for the state tournament against Mount Vernon on Thursday.

Dimock/Emery 2, Mount Vernon 1 (10 innings)

PARKSTON, S.D. -- Sam Pischke’s bases-loaded walk forced home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Drew Kitchens closed the door with a save on the mound to power Dimock/Emery to the Class B state tournament with a win at the District 5B tournament on Tuesday night at The Pond.

Jason Schmidt pitched nine innings and earned the win, allowing seven hits, one hit, one run and struck out seven. Peyton Nash had two of the Raptors’ three hits, while Kitchens earned three of D/E’s eight walks, including scoring the winning run.

Mount Vernon scored first in the fifth inning, with Cameron Deinert knocking home Deric Denning with an RBI single. Denning was the hard-luck losing pitcher for the Mustangs, throwing all 10 innings with three hits and two runs allowed, nine walks and eight strikeouts.

Dimock/Emery (19-10) awaits the Class B state tournament, which begins Aug. 2 in Mitchell. Mount Vernon (15-6) will now play at 6 p.m. Thursday against the Parkston Mudcats, with the winner earning a state tournament berth.

Canova 10, Flandreau 7

FLANDREAU, S.D. -- Down 5-2 through four innings, Canova scored in each of the next four innings to lock up a berth in the Class B state amateur baseball tournament and in the District 4B championship game with a win over Flandreau in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Kendall Gassman had three hits and Derek Miller had a key two-RBI double in the eighth inning to break a 7-all tie game. Tyler Genzlinger was the winning pitcher in relief, recording four outs, while Justin Miller threw two outs for the save. Gassman started and threw seven innings with 10 hits and six earned runs allowed, while striking out five.

Keith Cutler had three hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals, while Derick Veldkamp had a two-run home run. Drew Weber was the losing pitcher in relief with two innings pitched and four runs (three earned) allowed.

Canova faces Dell Rapids Mudcats in the championship game, after Dell Rapids defeated Lennox 12-1 in seven innings in Tuesday’s other semifinal game. Flandreau gets another shot at a trip to the state tournament on Friday.