Corn Palace Stampede seeks measure to halt Horsemen's Sports from holding possible Mitchell replacement rodeo
In an affidavit, CPS Board President Jim Miskimins said, “HSI is attempting to hold itself out as the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo," while Horsemen's attorney called CPS "exceptionally arrogant."
Boschee tied a personal best with a leap of 6 feet, 7.25 inches, leading a group of four Region 5A jumpers to finish on the podium.
BID tax, other resources help property owner revitalize old building in heart of Mitchell's Main Street
The exterior enhancements Melissa Schwalm has made to her building are a breath of life into an aging downtown Mitchell that’s seen a handful of dilapidated buildings get demolished.
Mid-80s the theme of the holiday weekend
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler discusses the warm weather pattern.
When dew point temperatures reach into the 60s, the air feels distinctively humid.
NuGen Energy has joined 32 ethanol plants in five states on the project
Carl Madsen has been gardening nearly his whole life, and now he uses his passion to support the local food pantry.
Lake Mitchell resident says selling lake lots for development would 'make water greener' in debate with mayor
Sherry Stilley, a lake resident, argued the existing trees on some of the lots absorb nutrients and runoff in the soil, which she fears would end up in Lake Mitchell if torn down for future homes.
"Tina's story is not one of victimhood but one of incredible triumph," Janet Jackson wrote of Turner in a Rolling Stone issue that placed her at No. 63 on a list of the top 100 artists of all time.
The Biden administration last year partially rolled back some Trump-era restrictions on remittances and travel to the Communist-ruled island, measures that Havana said were insufficient.
Event included a catfish excursion on the Red River with volunteer guides from the Red River Catfish Club and a morning shooting clay targets at the Dakota Sporting Clays range west of Grand Forks.
Safety, eminent domain and tile lines have also been top issues at public meetings regarding the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.
The senior has qualified for the NAIA championships for cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field this year, and will compete in the 1,500 meters and 3,000-meter steeplechase.
