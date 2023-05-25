99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Stampede Rodeo general art.JPG
Members Only
Local
Corn Palace Stampede seeks measure to halt Horsemen's Sports from holding possible Mitchell replacement rodeo
In an affidavit, CPS Board President Jim Miskimins said, “HSI is attempting to hold itself out as the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo," while Horsemen's attorney called CPS "exceptionally arrogant."
May 25, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-106.jpg
Prep
Jeff Boschee soars to Class A high jump title repeat for Blackhawks
Boschee tied a personal best with a leap of 6 feet, 7.25 inches, leading a group of four Region 5A jumpers to finish on the podium.
May 25, 2023 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
5-22-23Brown'sShoeStore-3.jpg
Members Only
Local
BID tax, other resources help property owner revitalize old building in heart of Mitchell's Main Street
The exterior enhancements Melissa Schwalm has made to her building are a breath of life into an aging downtown Mitchell that’s seen a handful of dilapidated buildings get demolished.
May 23, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
Stampede Rodeo general art.JPG
Members Only
Local
Corn Palace Stampede seeks measure to halt Horsemen's Sports from holding possible Mitchell replacement rodeo
In an affidavit, CPS Board President Jim Miskimins said, “HSI is attempting to hold itself out as the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo," while Horsemen's attorney called CPS "exceptionally arrogant."
May 25, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Latest Headlines
News, sports, opinion, and more

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DSC_5109.JPG
South Dakota
State housing program could disadvantage SD's smallest communities, some advocates say
May 25, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jason Harward
052523 Alex Parkston Mudcats play at plate.JPG
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for May 25: Angels rally past visiting Mudcats in Sunshine play
May 25, 2023 11:19 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
DSC_4927.JPG
South Dakota
SD Gov. Noem brings back foster scholarship, sidestepping lawmakers with federal funds
May 23, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Jason Harward
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-212.jpg
Prep
Day 1 state track roundup: Kernel girls take down more school records
May 25, 2023 07:18 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler

ADVERTISEMENT

StormTracker Weather
StormTracker Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

Mid-80s the theme of the holiday weekend
May 25, 2023 11:44 AM
Weather Graphic.JPG
Weather
A warm start to June
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler discusses the warm weather pattern.
May 24, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: It is time for the annual summer dew point primer
When dew point temperatures reach into the 60s, the air feels distinctively humid.
May 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
More top news
Summit Carbon Solution logo
South Dakota
Another South Dakota ethanol plant signs on to Summit Carbon pipeline
NuGen Energy has joined 32 ethanol plants in five states on the project
2816519+Charles Mix courthouse 1.JPG
News
Geddes man charged with rape of child
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attends the Florida Family Policy Council Annual Dinner Gala, in Orlando
National
Ron DeSantis joins White House race, tripped up by chaotic Twitter launch
IMG_5792.JPG
News
85-year-old keeps feeding the community through a 10-acre garden
Carl Madsen has been gardening nearly his whole life, and now he uses his passion to support the local food pantry.
May 25, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher
5-23-23CandidateForum-23.jpg
Local
Lake Mitchell resident says selling lake lots for development would 'make water greener' in debate with mayor
Sherry Stilley, a lake resident, argued the existing trees on some of the lots absorb nutrients and runoff in the soil, which she fears would end up in Lake Mitchell if torn down for future homes.
May 24, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
FILE PHOTO: Singer and Kennedy Center 2005 Honoree Tina Turner poses for photographers as she arrives for a gala dinner at the State Department, in Washington
National
'Queen of rock 'n' roll' Tina Turner dies at 83
"Tina's story is not one of victimhood but one of incredible triumph," Janet Jackson wrote of Turner in a Rolling Stone issue that placed her at No. 63 on a list of the top 100 artists of all time.
May 24, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Mike Davidson / Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

OBITUARIES
Norman Batterman
May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
646d1e26d4085047ca504f24.jpg
Greg Bollock
May 23, 2023 03:19 PM
646cfe26d4085047ca4fd06b.jpg
Jacqueline Wright
May 23, 2023 03:09 PM
William F. “Bill” Wethor
May 23, 2023 02:59 PM
646d16e2d4085047ca5020c0.jpg
Jack Sindt
May 23, 2023 02:49 PM
646cf8a3d4085047ca4fbac5.jpg
Norma Jean Parce
May 23, 2023 01:09 PM
Today's Poll

Learn about these polls here.

Government and Politics
FILE PHOTO: Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in Washington
US says Cuba still not cooperating fully against terrorism
The Biden administration last year partially rolled back some Trump-era restrictions on remittances and travel to the Communist-ruled island, measures that Havana said were insufficient.
Box truck crashes into security barriers near White House
Driver who crashed outside White House charged with threatening president
Biden and McCarthy to meet on Monday as debt ceiling talks resume
Noem pulls support for grocery tax measure over jeopardized tobacco money
Crime and Courts
letter to the editor.jpg
  1. Letter: With the rodeo lawsuit, who really won and lost?
Lifestyle
Sauce1.jpg
Lifestyle
This Blue Cheese Steak Sauce will take your steaks and burgers to the next level
May 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Whip your sad-looking lawn into shape
May 21, 2023 02:09 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Lawn Problems May 20, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Lawn problems, more carrot tips, better tulip bloom
May 20, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
052023.F.FF.GrowingTogether.2
Lifestyle
Hedges are making a comeback in home landscapes
May 20, 2023 07:12 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local
Northland Outdoors
Andrea photographing Ciji.jpg
Opening doors for women outdoors: Fishing, clay target event a big hit for female participants
Event included a catfish excursion on the Red River with volunteer guides from the Red River Catfish Club and a morning shooting clay targets at the Dakota Sporting Clays range west of Grand Forks.
Futurecast outlook for precipitation and winds this weekend
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Gusty winds, T-storms, and warm temperatures this holiday weekend
100 years ago, a wolf named Old Three Legs terrorized farmers, picked up coyote sidekicks
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Quiet weekend after a chilly close to the work week
Sports
NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics
Pro
Celtics cruise past Heat in Game 5, extend series again
May 25, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
SPORTS-REPORT-LOONS-STRIKER-LUIS-AMARILLA-1-SP.jpg
Pro
Loons’ striker Luis Amarilla might head back to Ecuador
May 25, 2023 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
Pro
Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn playing with a huge chip on his shoulder
May 25, 2023 07:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets
Pro
Jace Frederick: Who’s the second-best team in the West? No one knows. It could even be the Timberwolves.
May 25, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
Bushmills Ethanol Inc. plant
Climate change denial among hurdles for carbon capture pipeline project in SW Minnesota
Safety, eminent domain and tile lines have also been top issues at public meetings regarding the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.
IMG_5664.JPG
Plants are in the ground at Fleurish Flower Farm
Heikes Family Farm produce feeds a community
City of Warren steps up to help solve child care shortage with Little Sprouts Learning Center expansion
Agriculture
Davison County Commission
  1. Davison County Commission unanimously approves TIF for $500 million soybean facility
  2. North Dakota sheep producers overcome marketing obstacle
  3. Wall Meat Processing plans to expand in western South Dakota with USDA Grant
Education
  1. Mitchell Board of Education candidates cite teacher retention, school security as focuses of candidacy
  2. Mitchell Board of Education discusses teacher supply, professional development funding boost
  3. LIVESTREAM: Mitchell Board of Education meeting
Dakota Wesleyan University
WyattBaldauf2.jpg
Members Only
Dakota Wesleyan's Wyatt Baldauf aims for All-American status at NAIA championships
The senior has qualified for the NAIA championships for cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field this year, and will compete in the 1,500 meters and 3,000-meter steeplechase.
DWU.Logo1 (2).jpg
Dakota Wesleyan announces athletics hall of fame class for 2023
DWU announces hiring of new vice president for finance and administration
DWU's Megan Hinker, Erin Moncur named to all-GPAC women’s golf teams
opinion
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Letter: Cleaning Lake Mitchell is essential to growth
May 25, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Justin Thiesse, Mitchell
Terry Woster
Columns
Woster: The boat that could hold a friendship
May 24, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Terry Woster
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
LETTER: Public safety concerns are key to new school facility plan
May 23, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Lyndon Overweg, of Mitchell
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
LETTER: Cart is before the horse on Lake Mitchell funding idea
May 23, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Stewart Hanson, of Mitchell

ADVERTISEMENT

South Dakota
A visual of the Pumped Storage Project
  1. Energy companies abandon proposed South Dakota pumped storage project in Gregory County
  2. Can Gov. Kristi Noem rid South Dakota's state pension of ties to China?
  3. Industry summit: Every nook and cranny in South Dakota is experiencing a housing shortage
Health
051823-WildfireSmoke.gif
  1. Smoke from Canada wildfire blankets region, National Weather service issues alert
  2. Four tools to help manage your mental health
  3. Feeling pain can be scary, but 'getting in touch' with it can help
The Vault
a 10-year-old girl is shown looking into the camera, and a second image of her shows what authorities think she might look like now at age 14
  1. Have you seen her? 10-year-old Serenity Dennard vanished in 2019. Here's how she might look now, at age 14
  2. A Minnesota cold case solved: The murder of Heidi Firkus featured on ABC's 20/20
  3. A cold case without a crime: Inside the messy investigation into two missing SD teens in 1971
Podcasts
MitchellMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-FloorTec.jpg
  1. Mitchell Republic Minute
  2. Health Fusion
  3. The Rink Live
  4. The Vault
Special Sections
DiscoverI90.JPG
Discover I-90
GradTab.JPG
2023 Graduation Tab
BizSpotlight.JPG
Business Spotlight
HomeandGarden.JPG
Spring Home and Garden
HealthyLifestyles.JPG
Healthy Lifestyles
SpringSports23.JPG
Spring Sports Preview
ParksRec.JPG
Mitchell Parks and Rec Guide
agweek_logo_squared.png
Agweek
SD farm and ranch.jpeg
SD Farm and Ranch
northland-outdoors-logo.jpeg
Northland Outdoors
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM
BreastCancerTab.JPG
Breast Cancer Awareness