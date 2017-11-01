Mustangs top DWU volleyball in season finale
Morningside overcame a quick Dakota Wesleyan University start Wednesday at the Corn Palace, as the Mustangs dealt DWU a four-set Great Plains Athletic Conference loss to close the regular season. Set scores were 21-25, 25-9, 25-19 and 25-16.
Rebecca Frick tallied a double-double with 10 kills and 13 digs. Emily Brunsing chipped in five kills and four block assists. Bridgett Knobbe also added a double-double with 23 assists and 11 digs and Sara Herman had 14 digs in the loss.
The Tigers end their season with an overall record of 16-18 and a 3-13 record in conference play. DWU finished tied for eighth in the conference but missed the GPAC tournament based on the head-to-head tiebreaker with Concordia.