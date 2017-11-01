Mustangs top DWU volleyball in season finale

Rebecca Frick tallied a double-double with 10 kills and 13 digs. Emily Brunsing chipped in five kills and four block assists. Bridgett Knobbe also added a double-double with 23 assists and 11 digs and Sara Herman had 14 digs in the loss.

The Tigers end their season with an overall record of 16-18 and a 3-13 record in conference play. DWU finished tied for eighth in the conference but missed the GPAC tournament based on the head-to-head tiebreaker with Concordia.