Concordia shuts down DWU football team

DWU entered the contest averaging 577 yards of total offense per game, which was No. 3 in the nation. But the Bulldog defense kept the Tigers in check, stifling DWU to 360 yards of offense (120 rushing and 240 passing).

In the loss, Hayden Adams became DWU’s all-time leading receiver with 3,015 yards, surpassing Bubba Slaba’s mark of 2,881. Adams hauled in six catches for 157 yards in the loss, while quarterback Dillon Turner went 15-of-37 passing for 240 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Turner, who became DWU’s all-time leader in passing last week, passed former Morningside quarterback Craig Fobbe for all-time passer in GPAC history. The senior from Salem, Arkansas now sits at 10,318 passing yards in his career, which broke Fobbe’s record of 10,247.

Luke Loundenburg, a Howard native, scored DWU’s lone touchdown in the second quarter on a 1-yard run which made the score 21-10. Loundenburg finished with 17 carries for 43 yards and had three catches for 39 yards, while Turner led with 16 carries for 55 yards and Jonny Withrow added 10 carries for 22 yards.

DWU kicker Seth Paulson was a bright spot for the Tigers. The former Mitchell Kernel nailed three field goals with a long of 42 yards.

On the flip side, Concordia’s offense racked up 515 total yards, rushing for 294 and passing for 221. The Bulldogs didn’t trail in the contest and led 24-10 at halftime.

Ryan Durdon rushed for 201 yards on 30 carries, while Riley Wiltfong added 11 carries for 96 yards and went 16-of-28 passing for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The Tigers (5-5, 3-4 GPAC) conclude their season against Dordt College on Senior Day at 1 p.m. Saturday at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

DWU 0 10 3 3 -- 16

CU 7 17 0 14 -- 38

Scoring summary

First quarter

CU: Kiyoshi Brey 4 run (Brendan Cremin kick)

Second quarter

DWU: Seth Paulson 33 field goal

CU: Jared Garcia 42 pass from Riley Wiltfong (Cremin kick)

CU: Garcia 36 pass from Wiltfong (Cremin kick)

DWU: Luke Loundenburg 1 run (Paulson kick)

CU: Cremin 20 field goal

Third quarter

DWU: Paulson 20 field goal

Fourth quarter

CU: Wiltfong 45 run (Cremin kick)

DWU: Paulson 42 field goal

CU: Ryan Durdon 74 run (Cremin kick)