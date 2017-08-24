Upended: Trojans outgun Tigers in season debut

Giles sliced up the Dakota Wesleyan University defense to the tune of 452 yards and seven touchdown passes as the Trojans knocked off their archrival for the second straight year as No. 17-ranked DWU lost to DSU 56-39 at Trojan Field in Madison.

It was the second straight season the Trojans topped the Tigers, but this time it happened on DSU’s home field.

"This is a whole new team with a lot of new players on this team and a lot of guys need to feel what it is to play in a big game like this and get a win," Giles, a Madison native, said.

The southpaw was nearly flawless as he threw strike after strike to his receivers. He completed 40-for-48 pass attempts for the Trojans (1-0).

"He is tremendous player, a tremendous competitor," DWU (0-1) coach Ross Cimpl said about Giles. "They made some really ridiculous catches and their guys came to play."

Both offenses came to play, as they were scoring at will early on. The first half featured big play after big play from both offenses.

In the first half alone, Giles completed 22 of 24 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns, including a huge one to Mitchell Galloway. DWU's Brandon Slama batted the ball away from Galloway, who hauled in the pass falling to the ground and shielded the ball to his body.

The drive chewed up 7 minutes and 19 seconds off the clock and DSU scored with one second on the clock before halftime, giving DSU a 28-21 lead going into the half.

"It's just big to score every time against a team that has an offense like that and they can put up so many points, that you have to score every time you get the ball," Giles said.

DWU answered right back with a Dillon Turner 80-yard touchdown strike to Jace Pulse, but the point-after-touchdown was no good to make it 28-27.

Giles hit Austin Ophahl for back-to-back touchdowns to make it 42-27. Turner connected with Parker Evans to make it 42-33, but the Tigers again failed on the extra-point kick. Giles hit Opdahl for his seventh touchdown pass of the game and answered for a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter.

Opdahl and Galloway made tough catches in tight coverage all game.

"They are phenomenal and it surprises everybody else,” Giles said. “It does not surprise me. I know when I throw it up to them -- those 50-50 balls -- they are going to come down with it every time.”

The Tigers gave up 642 total yards, while only possessing the ball for 19 minutes and 49 seconds.

"We have got a lot work to do," Cimpl said. "Offensively, I thought (we went) step-for-step, but I don't know what their percentage was on third down, but it had to be over 85-90 percent and when you can't get off the field on third down, you are going to have a long day."

The Trojans finished the night 12-for-17 on third downs. For DWU, Turner passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Luke Loudenburg added 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

DWU will play at the University of Saint Mary on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Leavenworth, Kansas.

DWU 7 14 12 6 — 39

DSU 7 21 14 14 — 56

First quarter

DWU: Luke Loudenburg 10 run (Thomas Dienst kick)

DSU: Mitchell Galloway 8 pass from Jacob Giles (Brywn Ractliffe kick)

Second quarter

DSU: Mason Leighton 4 pass from Giles (Ractliffe kick)

DWU: Dillon Turner 16 run (Dienst kick)

DSU: Austin Opdahl 38 pass from Giles (Ractliffe kick)

DWU: Loudenburg 56 run (Dienst kick)

DSU: Galloway 2 pass from Giles (Ractliffe kick)

Third quarter

DWU: Jace Pulse 80 pass from Turner (kick failed)

DSU: Opdahl 4 pass from Giles (Ractliffe kick)

DSU: Opdahl 34 pass from Giles (Ractliffe kick)

DWU: Parker Evans 10 pass from Dillon Turner (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

DSU: Opdahl 2 pass from Giles (Ractliffe kick)

DWU: Pulse 8 pass from Turner (pass failed)

DSU: Hagan Hines 2 run (Ractliffe kick)

RUSHING: DWU: Luke Loudenburg 10-147-2; Dillon Turner 11-52-1; Gaige Marshall 4-20; Spencer Neugebauer 1-4; Jonny Withrow 1-0; DSU: Hagan Hines 24-123-1; Brodie Frederiksen 12-51; Jacob Giles 7-16.

PASSING (C-A-YDS-TD-INT): DWU: Turner 19-27-292-3-0; DSU: Giles 40-48-452-7-0.

RECEIVING: DWU: Jace Pulse 7-132-2; Neugebauer 5-52; Lewis Hofer 2-38; Hayden Adams 3-36; Withrow 1-24; Parker Evans 1-10-1; DSU: Austin Opdahl 17-333-4; Mason Leighton 6-48-1; Mitchell Galloway 7-30-2; Trever Listman 3-19; Brendon Waldner 6-14; Alex Babcock 1-8.

TACKLES: DWU: Dillon Rork 8, Brandon Slama 5, Trey DeCroock 5; DSU: Dereck DeVries 4, Danny Jordan 3.