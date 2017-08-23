DWU, DSU set for college football rivalry clash

The Trojans own bragging rights in the heated rivalry after they edged the Tigers 34-30 in last year's heart-pounding contest at Joe Quintal Field.

"It was a huge, huge victory for this program considering how bad this program has been for so long," said Dakota State coach Josh Anderson, whose team snapped a five-game losing streak against DWU with the win.

Last year's meeting only added more fuel to this year's contest, which will be the 72nd game in the series. This year's game will be broadcast live on Midco Sports Network and it's the state's first college football game of the season.

"We want guys to be excited, but on the other hand, use it as positive energy and not negative," DWU coach Ross Cimpl said. "That's really the thing is trying to harness that energy and use it the right way."

Last year's contest was an offensive shootout, with nine lead changes and over 900 total yards of offense. Today's meeting could be similar as both offense's return dynamic playmakers.

DWU and DSU both bring back their starting quarterbacks from last season. The Tiger offense is engineered by last year's Great Plains Athletic Conference offensive player of the year in quarterback Dillon Turner. The Trojans are led by quarterback Jacob Giles, who threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns against DWU last season.

"I think arguably these two quarterbacks are two of the top-five quarterbacks in all of the NAIA and so that's an exciting thing for the crowd to be able to see these two guys go head to head again," Anderson said.

The two signal callers have plenty of weapons around them. The Tigers return wide receiver Hayden Adams, running backs Luke Loudenburg and Jonny Withrow. DWU also brings back its entire starting offensive line. On the other side, DSU returns wide receiver Austin Opdahl and his 1,093 receiving yards. Mitchell Galloway had 514 receiving yards last season.

"They have a lot of experience coming back," Cimpl said. "They feel good about their offense—just like we do."

Both teams lost key players defensively, but that's where the game could be won and lost.

"Both offenses will move the ball well and score some points," Anderson said. "It's just a matter of who comes up with the most stops and then who outperforms the other team on special teams."

The turnover battle will also be important. The Tigers had one turnover in last season's meeting, while the Trojans didn't commit one in the victory.

"I don't imagine either defense pitching a shutout," Cimpl said. "Obviously, we hope that, but being realistic, they are very, very good. So creating turnovers and getting stops on third down—giving the offense as many chances as possible—that's going to be the critical part defensively."

When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight at Trojan Field in Madison.

Last meeting: Dakota State won last year's meeting 34-30 in Mitchell.

Coaches: Ross Cimpl, sixth year at DWU; Josh Anderson, ninth year at DSU.

Forecast: The temperature calls for sunny skies, along with a few afternoon clouds. The high will be around 75, with winds at east-southeast at 10-to-20 mph.

Notes: Dakota Wesleyan leads the all-time series 39-31-1. ... DWU went 8-3 last year and DSU went 6-4. ... DWU was picked second in the preseason Great Plains Athletic Conference coaches poll, while DSU was tabbed third in the preseason North Star Athletic Association poll. . . . Cimpl said 11 true freshmen will travel with the team, while eight are on the two-deep depth chart. Mitchell grads Spencer Neugebauer (wide receiver) and Cody Reichelt (linebacker) are backups at their respective positions.

Dakota Wesleyan University Projected Starters

Offense

QB: Dillon Turner, sr., 6-1, 220, Salem, Ark.

RB: Luke Loudenburg, so., 5-6, 160, Howard.

WR: Lewis Hofer, sr., 6-2, 210, Onida.

WR: Hayden Adams, sr., 6-1, 190, Villa Park, Ill.

FB: Tyler Larson, so, 6-2, 210, Mitchell.

TE: Tyler Fortuna, sr., 6-5, 240, Gillette, Wyo.

LT: Trevor Wietzema, jr., 6-4, 285, Worthington, Minn.

LG: Zach Duin, jr., 6-0, 265, Minneapolis, Minn.

C: Levi Rozeboom, jr., 6-2, 270, Inwood, Iowa.

RG: Damon Macleary, sr., 5-11, 260, Cheyenne, Wyo.

RT: Cody Cook, jr., 6-3, 265, Harrisburg.

Defense

DL: Lukas Chase, fr., 6-1, 225, Fort Pierre.

DL: Sawyer Hughes, fr., 6-1, 250, Colville, Wash.

DL: Trevor Krugman, sr., 6-1, 220, Spencer, Neb.

LB: Dillon Rork, jr., 6-3, 215, Grand Island, Neb.

LB: Austin Van Poole, sr., 5-10, 225, Yuba City, Calif.

LB: Tyler Wagner, so., 5-11, 215, Webster

LB: Collin Helget, jr., 6-1, 205, New Ulm, Minn.

CB: Brandon Slama, so., 6-0, 185, Chaska, Minn.

S: Trey DeCroock, jr., 6-1, 195, Sioux Falls.

S: Charlie LaRoche, sr., 5-11, 210, Lower Brule.

CB: Bailey Schriever, jr., 6-1, 160, Harrisburg.

Special Teams

K: Tom Dienst, sr., 5-10, 205, Faribault, Minn.

P: Sam Naasz, so., 6-1, 210, Winner.

H: Hayden Adams, sr., 6-1, 190, Villa Park, Ill.

LS: Trevor Krugman, sr., 6-1, 220, Spencer, Neb.

KR: Luke Loudenburg, so., 5-6, 160, Howard.

PR: Cameron Sorg, fr., 6-1, 155, Merritt Island, Fla.