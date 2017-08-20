Players stepping into new roles for DWU volleyball team

The departure of the group has created an open competition among the 30 players -- the most in Lindsay Wilber’s four-year tenure as coach.

“The competition in practice is awesome,” Wilber said. “When we scrimmage against each other, I will put my starting six -- that I think is my starting six -- on one side and then the other side just plays point-for-point with them. It’s really refreshing to see.”

The roster is also made up of mostly underclassmen. The roster breaks down into one senior, two juniors, nine sophomores and a whopping 18 freshmen.

“It’s the most depth that I have had since I have been here,” Wilber said.

The two top returners are sophomores Rebecca Frick and Kimberly VanBockern. Frick, an outside hitter who pounded out 244 kills last season, is penciled in for a bigger role this season.

“Becky Frick is going to be our No. 1 person,” Wilber said. “She has just gotten so much stronger in the offseason and she is going to be really good.”

VanBockern will again protect the net after recording 77 blocks in 25 matches last season.

Junior middle Sydney Eddy, sophomore outside hitter Sydney Fritz and sophomore defensive specialist Mallory Cooper will play extended minutes this season. The rest of the spots could be relied upon by newcomers as Wilber said five freshmen could start.

The newcomers expected to see valuable time include Freeman Academy grad/outside hitter Chelsey Heeg, Lyman grad/Libero Sara Herman, setter Bridgett Knobbe, outside hitter Karissa Schroder and defensive specialist Darby Duncan.

“Those freshmen, I will honestly say, every single one of them are really talented and it’s been really hard to see who’s going to play yet,” Wilber said.

Wilber said defense will need to be a strength for the team, but they’ll have to work on their blocking.

“We will get better at it,” Wilber said. “Blocking comes with timing and playing in a live situation against other teams. So we need to work on that.”

DWU was picked No. 9 in the 11-team preseason Great Plains Athletic Conference coaches poll. Wilber said the ultra-competitive GPAC will be tough again, with defending national champion Hastings College leading the pack.

“I foresee six or seven in the top-25 every single time again,” she said. “We are getting better, but everybody else is getting better, too.”

The Tigers open the season on Wednesday against Presentation College in Aberdeen. DWU’s home opener is Tuesday, Aug. 29 against Waldorf University.