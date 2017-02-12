Streak stoppers: Tiger women end Bulldogs’ run

It was not.

But the Tigers managed to close both halves with big scoring pushes and No. 12-ranked DWU delivered Concordia its first Great Plains Athletic Conference loss of the season at the Corn Palace in a 75-53 victory. The win also ended the Bulldogs’ 26-game win streak.

The notoriously press-happy Bulldogs struggled mightily early in the game, including having to abandon their press in the second quarter and putting the Tigers in control of the contest.

“Teams don’t do that to Concordia very often,” DWU coach Jason Christensen said. “We had three different press-breakers and we didn’t even get to the other two.”

The Bulldogs -- who had already sealed the conference’s regular season championship -- trimmed the DWU lead from 21 points midway through the third quarter to nine points with 8:18 remaining in the game. But from there, the Tigers embarked on a 12-0 run, which included two Amber Bray 3-pointers to open the lead back up to 68-47 with 4 minutes to play.

“We just came out with nothing to lose, we played with no fear,” said Mitchell native Kristin Sabers’ who knocked shot a series of shots in the first half to help the Tigers to a 40-22 lead at halftime. “We just knew we wanted to keep them off-balance.”

DWU scored the first 12 points of the game in the contest, as Concordia had seven early turnovers in the game. Christensen said he was pleased with the way the Tigers protected the ball when they had it.

“They turn teams over all the time, forcing 20 or 30 turnovers a game, so I thought we took care of the ball,” Christensen said. “The key for us is that we played to get to the rim. Sometimes you see teams break that press and they’ll sit back. And we went after them and forced them to stop us.”

Bray finished the game with 12 points and Sarah Carr had a game-high 14 points for the Tigers. Rylie Osthus had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the DWU win, in which the Tigers shot 46 percent and drained 20 of 24 free throws. It was another day of sharing for the Tigers, who had 17 assists on 23 made baskets.

“We just wanted to be aggressive,” said DWU guard Kynedi Cheeseman. “It’s a great win for us and it shows what we’re capable of.”

Concordia (26-2, 17-1 GPAC) -- which hadn’t lost since facing defending national champion Marian (Ind.) in the season opener -- was led by Mary Janovich’s 12 points. The Bulldogs’ fate was seemingly sealed by a 25 percent shooting day and making 2 of 22 3-point shots in the game.

“We just weren’t as good as we needed to be,” Concordia coach Drew Olson said. “They made shots and they beat us. I think we’ll learn from this and there’s a decent chance we see them again this season.”

The Tigers (23-4, 14-4 GPAC) hold the inside track for the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, thanks to their win Sunday and Hastings’ loss at Mount Marty on Saturday. DWU hosts Northwestern Wednesday in the home regular-season finale and will travel to College of St. Mary on Saturday. After crediting the more than 2,500 fans that were in attendance Sunday, Christensen said there’s no doubt he wants the Tigers to have as many GPAC tournament home games as possible.

“We love this building and we know that it’s hard for these other teams to play here, so we obviously love being at home,” Sabers said.

Shelby Quinn 3-7 5-6 11 Mary Janovich 1-6 9-10 12 Quinn Wragge 2-11 2-4 6 Dani Andersen 0-4 0-3 0 Philomena Lammers 3-10 1-2 7 Devin Edwards 0-5 0-0 0 Laurel Krohn 2-4 0-0 5 Brenleigh Daum 0-0 0-0 0 Sydney Feller 1-4 1-2 3 Aubri Bro 0-0 0-0 0 Erin Vieselmeyer 2-6 2-3 6 Colby Duvel 1-2 1-2 3 MacKenzie Helman 0-1 0-0 0 Totals 15-60 21-29 53Rylie Osthus 3-9 4-4 11 Erica Herrold 2-6 3-4 9 Ashley Bray 3-8 2-2 8 Chesney Nagel 0-2 6-8 6 Amber Bray 5-6 0-0 12 Angie Lee 0-0 0-0 0 Madison Kuehl 0-0 0-0 0 Shanna Selby 0-0 0-0 0 Kynedi Cheeseman 3-6 0-0 7 Kristin Sabers 3-7 0-0 8 Sarah Carr 4-6 5-6 14 Mikaela Stofferahn 0-0 0-0 0 Meghan Travis 0-0 0-0 0 Totals 23-50 20-24 753-point goals: C 2-22 (Janovich 1-4, Krohn 1-3, Quinn 0-4, Andersen 0-3, Feller 0-3, Wragge 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Helman 0-1), DWU 9-22 (Sabers 2-4, Herrold 2-4, Am. Bray 2-3, Sarah Carr 1-2, Cheeseman 1-2, Osthus 1-3, As. Bray 0-4). Rebounds: C 32 (Wragge 10), DWU 30 (As. Bray 7). Total fouls: C 21, DWU 20. Fouled out: Lammers. Technical fouls: DWU Coach, 0:52, 3rd. Assists: C 5 (Janovich 2), DWU 17 (Osthus 8). Steals: C 6 (Janovich 4), DWU 7 (Bray 2, Bray 2). Blocks: C 4 (Wragge, Lammers, Vieselmeyer, Duvel), DWU 0. Turnovers: C 15, DWU 16.