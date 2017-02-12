DWU women beat No. 2 Concordia

It was not.

But the Tigers managed to close both halves with big scoring pushes and No. 12-ranked DWU delivered Concordia its first Great Plains Athletic Conference loss of the season at the Corn Palace in a 75-53 victory.

The Bulldogs—who had already sealed the conference's regular season championship—trimmed the DWU lead from 21 points midway through the third quarter to nine points with 8:18 remaining in the game. But from there, the Tigers pieced embarked a 12-0 run, which included two Amber Bray 3-pointers to open the lead back up to 68-47 with 4 minutes to play.

Bray finished the game with 12 points and Sarah Carr had a game-high 14 points for the Tigers. Rylie Osthus had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the DWU win, in which the Tigers shot 46 percent and drained 20 of 24 free throws.

Concordia (25-2, 17-1 GPAC) was led by Mary Janovich's 12 points.

The Tigers (23-4, 14-4 GPAC) hold the inside track for the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, thanks to their win Sunday and Hastings' loss at Mount Marty on Saturday. DWU hosts Northwestern Wednesday in the home regular-season finale and will travel to College of St. Mary on Saturday.