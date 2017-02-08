Tiger women earn road win at Briar Cliff

The No. 12 Tigers showed those skills off Wednesday night in a 83-65 Great Plains Athletic Conference win over Briar Cliff University.

DWU doubled up Briar Cliff on the glass, 48-24 and pulled down 14 offensive rebounds in the win.

"We were just allowing them one shot possessions and that's just huge," DWU women's basketball coach Jason Christensen said. "They haven't been having the best shooting nights lately but you don't want to give them good possessions. We just were all over the place and were going after the basketball."

DWU led 40-33 at halftime and Briar Cliff evened the game at 41 less than 3 minutes into the third quarter. From there, the Tigers scored the next 14 points to regain control of the contest. Christensen credited the efforts of the team's two leading freshmen—Sarah Carr and Kynedi Cheeseman—for sparking the run.

"They both made some big plays there, made some big shots," he said. "They're just kids and they played not to lose, they weren't going to let the game get away."

DWU was set up by another strong balanced night on offense. Ashley Bray had 20 points and eight rebounds, while Carr had 16 points and seven rebounds. Cheeseman had 14 points in 17 minutes off the bench and Erica Herrold had 13 pionts. Amber Bray had eight points and 11 rebounds to lead the team on the glass.

The Tigers had 21 assists on 27 made field goals in the game and were 24-for-31 on free throws. Christensen noted it was another key road win for the Tigers, who hadn't won at Briar Cliff in the previous four times.

"I think what we did early in the year, playing all of those games on the road, that's helped us," Christensen said. "We were road warriors earlier in the year and we've had to be road warriors again at the end."

The Chargers had 14 points from Kailey Burke and 12 points from Taylor Wagner, but Briar Cliff couldn't capitalize on 32 free throws, shooting 69 percent.

With three GPAC games remaining, the Tigers stand in second place in the league standings at 13-4 with Hastings, which was idle on Wednesday. DWU will host No. 2-ranked Concordia at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Corn Palace. The Bulldogs are 25-1 and 16-0 in the GPAC.

No. 12 Dakota Wesleyan 83, Briar Cliff 65

Dakota Wesleyan (22-4, 13-4 GPAC): Chesney Nagel 0-3 3-4 3, Rylie Osthus 1-6 4-6 6, Ashley Bray 7-13 4-4 20, Amber Bray 3-6 2-2 8, Kristin Sabers 0-1 3-4 3, Erica Herrold 4-14 3-5 13, Sarah Carr 7-8 1-2 16, Kynedi Cheeseman 5-7 4-4 14, Mikaela Stofferahn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 24-31 83.

Briar Cliff (14-13, 8-9 GPAC): Alyssa Carley 2-7 0-0 6, Kaylee Blake 2-3 1-2 5, Taylor Vasa 3-4 0-0 6, Kylee Hickman 0-1 0-0 0, Faith Troshynski 0-2 0-0 0, Erin Grimshaw 3-7 1-2 7, Julie Targy 1-2 5-8 7, Taylor Wagner 4-11 4-7 12, Kailey Burke 3-8 8-8 14, Rachel Knutson-Kobold 1-1 3-5 5, Morgan Hansen 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 20-51 22-32 65.

DWU 19 40 63 83

BCU 13 33 49 65

3-point goals: DWU 5-19 (As. Bray 2-6, Am. Bray 0-1, Sabers 0-1, Herrold 2-8, Carr 1-1, Cheeseman 0-2), BCU 3-12 (Carley 2-5, Troshynski 0-1, Grimshaw 0-2, Wagner 0-3, Hansen 1-1). Rebounds: DWU 48 (Am. Bray 11), BCU 24 (Grimshaw 4, Knutson-Kobold 4, Hansen 4). Fouls DWU 24, BCU 24. Fouled out: Cheeseman. Technical: none. Assists: DWU 21 (Osthus 7), BCU 8 (Hansen 3). Steals: DWU 10 (Osthus 2, Bray 2, Bray 2, Herrold 2), BCU 10 (Wagner 3). Blocked shots: DWU 1 (Bray 1), BCU 3 (Blake 1, Grimshaw 1, Burke 1). Turnovers: DWU 24, BCU 19. A — 300.