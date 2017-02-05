Midland downs DWU

The DWU men’s basketball team dropped a 90-84 Great Plains Athletic Conference contest on Saturday against No. 11 Midland. With the loss, DWU holds a one-game lead atop the GPAC standings with only three games remaining.

The Tigers (21-5, 12-2 GPAC) faced a 16-point deficit with just over seven minutes left and got as close as four points late in the second half. However, Midland hit six free throws in the final 47 seconds to secure the victory.

“Offensively, I still thought we did what we needed to do,” DWU coach Matt Wilber said. “It was just a matter of getting a couple of stops when we needed it and that just didn’t happen for us.”

The Tigers had a tough time stopping Midland’s Alex Starkel (32 points) and Damon Overton (30 points and 10 assists).

Starkel finished 15-for-23 from the field.

“He is always tough to guard,” Wilber said. “He is capable of having 30 points anytime he goes out there and he’s done that to us. He has always been a tough matchup and he played really well for them.”

Tate Martin tied a career-high with 29 points and dished out five assists. Ty Hoglund and Jason Spicer both netted 18 points. Trae Vandeberg added 12 points and six rebounds for the Tigers, who nailed seven 3-pointers and shot 54 percent from the field.

“Our offense was there,” Wilber said. “It was a close game at halftime (a 42-39 Midland lead) and then we were making plays. We just couldn’t get enough stops in the middle of the second half.”

The Tigers will now face another tough test on Wednesday. DWU will play at No. 25 Briar Cliff in its final regular season road game of the season.

Briar Cliff, Northwestern and Midland are all one-game behind DWU for the top spot in the GPAC standings.

“We know that this is a huge game and there is a lot at stake with it,” Wilber said. “That’s good for our guys. You love being able to play games that mean this much.”

Midland University 90, Dakota Wesleyan 84Dakota Wesleyan (21-5, 12-2): Trae Vandeberg 4-7 3-3 12, Tate Martin 13-23 0-2 29, Ty Hoglund 8-16 0-0 18, Jason Spicer 6-10 6-6 18, Kaleb Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Collin Kramer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-62 9-11 84.Midland (18-7, 10-4): Diamontae McKinley 6-13 2-2 18, Nick Harden 3-7 0-0 6, Don Henderson 2-3 0-0 4, Damon Overton 12-21 4-6 30, Alex Starkel 15-23 2-5 32, Washawn Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Clayton Shepard 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Parsons 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler Ripperger 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-68 8-13 90.

Halftime: Midland 42-39. 3-point field goals: DWU 7-18 (Vandeberg 1-3, Davis 1-3, Martin 3-7, Hoglund 2-5); MU 6-13 (McKinley 4-9, Overton 2-3, Parsons 0-1). Rebounds: DWU 30 (Spicer 10); MU 30 (Henderson 8). Assists: DWU 13 (Martin 5); MU 20 (Overton 10). Steals: DWU 3 (Hoglund 2); MU 8 (Starkel 3). Blocked shots: DWU 3 (Spicer 3); MU 5 (Starkel 2). Turnovers: DWU 11; MU 5; Total fouls: DWU 15; MU 10.