DWU pulls away from Midland

“In the GPAC, if you can go on the road and get a win, it is huge,” DWU coach Jason Christensen said. “Especially late in the year. Road wins in February are huge.”

Kristin Sabers paced the Tigers (21-4, 12-4 GPAC) with a game-high 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field. She canned four 3-pointers.

Sabers spurred the second-quarter surge for DWU. The Tigers led 18-14 after the first quarter, but used a 24-16 spurt to take a 42-30 halftime lead.

“Kristin was kind of key in that quarter,” Christensen said. “She hit some big-time shots for us to give us that lead.”

The Tigers maintained their lead in the second half, despite their offense being stagnant at times. DWU then relied on its defense.

“We maintained our defense throughout,” Christensen said. “The other thing we did is I thought we rebounded the ball real well. We were limiting them to one shot.”

The Tigers outrebounded the Warriors 40-28, with Rylie Osthus collecting a game-high 10 boards. The point guard also netted 12 points and dished out five assists.

“She played a complete game,” Christensen said. “She got herself into a little foul trouble early, but when she is on the floor, she just does a lot of good things for us.”

Ashley Bray added 11 points for the Tigers, who will play another road game on Wednesday at GPAC foe Briar Cliff. DWU defeated the Chargers 69-58 last month. The Tigers, who are No. 3 in the league standings, have never defeated Briar Cliff in Sioux City, Iowa, during Christensen’s tenure.

With three regular season games remaining, Christensen said the Tigers can finish anywhere from second or fifth in the league standings.

“We need to take care of ourselves and this is going to be an important game for us on Wednesday,” Christensen said.

Dakota Wesleyan 67, Midland University 59Dakota Wesleyan (21-4, 12-4): Rylie Osthus 3-6 6-6 12, Erica Herrold 2-6 1-2 5, Ashley Bray 3-8 5-5 11, Chesney Nagel 1-3 1-2 4, Kristin Sabers 7-11 0-0 18, Kynedi Cheeseman 1-7 0-0 2, Sarah Carr 3-5 3-3 9, Mikaela Stofferahn 0-0 0-0 0, Amber Bray 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 22-49 17-20 67.Midland University (14-11, 6-10): Megan Kucks 5-14 4-5 15, Miranda Paul 2-6 0-0 6, Madison Severson 1-6 0-0 2, Joelle Overkamp 5-15 4-6 17, Paige Erickson 1-1 0-0 2, Maddie Meadows 0-2 0-0 0, Hiliary Huss 0-1 0-0 0, Amanda Hansen 2-9 0-2 5, Chansea Nelson 2-4 7-8 12. Totals 18-58 15-21 59.DWU18 42 55 67MU14 30 42 59

3-point field goals: DWU 6-17 (Osthus 0-1, Herrold 0-2, Ashley Bray 0-2, Nagel 1-1, Sabers 4-6, Cheeseman 0-4, Amber Bray 1-1); MU 8-28 (Kucks 1-5, Paul 2-5, Severson 0-2, Overkamp 3-6, Meadows 0-2, Huss 0-1, Hansen 1-5, Nelson 1-2). Rebounds: DWU 40 (Osthus 10); MU 28 (Overkamp 6). Assists: DWU 15 (Osthus 5); MU 10 (Paul 4). Steals: DWU 3 (Nagel 2); MU 10 (Kucks 3, Overkamp 3). Blocked shots: DWU 4 (Herrold 1, Ashley Bray 1, Cheeseman 1, Amber Bray 1); MU 1 (Kucks 1). Turnovers: DWU 15; MU 5. Total fouls: DWU 19; MU 18.