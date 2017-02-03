Tigers preparing for daunting stretch

The Tigers have a two-game lead over Northwestern College, Briar Cliff and Midland University for the No. 1 spot in the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings.

No. 9 DWU (21-5, 12-2 GPAC) will play all three teams in the final four regular season games of the season. The Tigers four-game stretch starts today at Midland in Fremont, Nebraska.

“We have a lot in front of us right now and none bigger than Midland,” DWU coach Matt Wilber said about the finish to the season.

After today’s game against Midland, the Tigers will play at Briar Cliff on Feb. 8. They will close out the season hosting Concordia on Feb. 12 and Northwestern on Feb. 15. Briar Cliff is ranked No. 25 and Northwestern is No. 13 in the nation.

The Tigers edged the Warriors in the first meeting 76-69 at the Corn Palace. However, DWU has not fared well in Fremont. It’s lost five of the last six meetings at Midland.

“We know how big of a game that one is,” DWU point guard Tate Martin said. “We haven’t played very well down there the last couple of years. So right now it is just get better and take it day-by-day.”

The No. 13 Warriors are coming off back-to-back losses against Briar Cliff (89-79) and Hastings College (88-72), after winning their eight previous games in a row.

The Tigers are in the midst of a six-game winning streak, which is tied with Briar Cliff for the longest active winningest streak in the league. DWU is coming off a lackluster 74-58 win against Mount Marty College on Wednesday at the Corn Palace.

The Tigers, the No. 5 highest scoring team in the nation, were held to a conference-low for points against the Lancers but used a strong defensive effort in the second half to secure the win.

“I don’t want to be at the point where we peaked when we went on that winning streak for a while and blowing people out, but we played really well,” Wilber said. “We are not going to play a lot better than that. We just have to keep going and trying to get better.”

DWU was able to get an extended look at some younger players against Mount Marty. Junior forward Jason Spicer posted 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win. He also picked up three fouls. Due to his foul trouble, and DWU’s 20-point lead in the second half, freshman Collin Kramer got an opportunity to play more.

The Sioux Valley product took advantage. He logged eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots in 29 minutes.

“He needs to play minutes because we are going to need it,” Wilber said. “If we are lucky enough and fortunate enough to keep playing here a little bit more this season, we are going to need him.”

GPAC MEN’S BASKETBALLStandings ConfOverallDakota Wesleyan12-221-5Northwestern10-420-5Briar Cliff10-420-6Midland10-418-7Morningside7-617-7Hastings7-713-13Concordia5-716-8Dordt4-1113-14Doane3-1012-13Mount Marty0-134-19