DWU edges Hastings College

DWU, which has won its last four games by an average of 26 points, squeaked by the Broncos 84-79 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball game.

“Hastings is a really tough team -- especially getting close to the playoffs and the national tournament hopes -- it is really good to play a really good team like Hastings,” DWU guard Trae Vandeberg said.

DWU (20-5, 11-2 GPAC) dynamic guard Ty Hoglund continued his stellar freshman campaign with 33 points to pace four players in double figures. Jason Spicer and Tate Martin both added 13 points, while Nate Davis tossed in 11 points.

Vandeberg contributed nine points and eight rebounds, including his last one with 11 seconds left to help DWU seal the win.

The Broncos (12-13, 6-7) had a chance to go ahead 81-80 with a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left, but Drew Callaghan missed both. Vandeberg crashed the glass and corralled the rebound.

“It was a tough night offensively for me,” Vandeberg said. “They were guarding me well and I didn’t really get a whole lot of looks. I just wanted to do something and I had to get that rebound.”

Vandeberg, who earlier had missed the front end of bonus free throws, then hit both after the board to put DWU ahead 82-79 with 11 ticks left.

“I was kind of mad at myself for missing the other one because I don’t usually miss a whole lot of free throws,” Vandeberg said. “It was a good feeling.”

Hastings had a chance to tie the game, but Trey Moore’s corner 3-pointer rimmed out. He was left open after two DWU defenders closed out on Jake Hansen, who poured in a team-high 27 points and went 7-for-13 from the 3-point range.

“Trey made the decision, obviously, to take the shot because two guys went with one and he was wide open,” Hastings coach Bill Gavers said. “That is a shot we will take all day long because he is a pretty efficient 3-point shooter.”

After Moore’s miss, Martin made two free throws to ice the game.

“I credit our guys for getting some stops and making some plays down the stretch,” said DWU coach Matt Wilber, whose team has now won at least 20 games for the third time in the last four seasons.

DWU had just one day of rest after its 101-72 win at Morningside College on Thursday. The Tigers showed no signs of tired legs early as they led 41-26 at halftime. They closed the first half on a 15-0 spurt.

“We were lucky our defense was where it was at in the first half to hold them to 26,” Wilber said. “We did a great job defensively in the first half.”

The Tigers appeared to have the game in hand when Hoglund went on a second half scoring surge. He scored 14 straight points to spur a 64-52 lead for the Tigers.

Hoglund finished just one point shy of his career high. He went 14-for-21 from the field and hit four 3-pointers.

“He made plays. He made shots. He took it to the rim strong and they went to him,” Gavers said. “For somebody to go to a freshman in those situations, you have to have a lot of confidence in that player, which obviously they do and rightfully so.”

The Broncos tightened up their defense on Hoglund and they also got back in the game. They took a lead (71-68) on a Hansen 3-pointer with 6:12 left to complete a 17-4 run.

The teams traded shots until Hoglund’s field goal put DWU ahead 75-74 with 3:24 left. The Tigers never trailed again and made 7-for-8 at the foul line in the final two minutes.

DWU will host Mount Marty College at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in another GPAC game.

“We are looking forward to playing another GPAC game,” Wilber said. “That is where we are at right now and that is a huge game for us.”

Hastings College (12-13, 6-7): Trey Moore 3-11 0-0 8, Rich Williams 6-13 0-0 14, Bart Hiscock 4-7 1-2 10, Jake Hansen 9-16 2-2 27, Kevin Harkins 2-4 0-0 4, Connor Musiel 0-4 0-0 0, Eli Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Drew Callaghan 4-5 4-11 12, Tyler Hedlund 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Kitten 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-64 7-15 79.

Dakota Wesleyan (20-5, 11-2): Trae Vandeberg 3-6 2-3 9, Nate Davis 4-11 1-1 11, Tate Martin 4-6 4-4 13, Ty Hoglund 14-21 1-2 33, Jason Spicer 5-8 3-7 13, Kaleb Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Collin Kramer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-57 11-17 84.

Halftime: DWU 41-26. 3-point field goals: HC 12-34 (Moore 2-8, Williams 2-7, Hiscock 1-4, Hansen 7-13, Musiel 0-2); DWU 9-26 (Vandeberg 1-3, Davis 2-8, Martin 1-2, Hoglund 4-8, Spicer 0-1, Johnson 1-4). Rebounds: 34 (Harkins 6, Callaghan 6); DWU 27 (Vandeberg 8, Spicer 8). Assists: HC 17 (Moore 6); DWU 19 (Martin 11). Steals: 3 (Moore 1, Williams 1, Hiscock 1); DWU 6 (Martin 2). Blocked shots: HC 0; DWU 1 (Spicer 1). Turnovers: HC 7; DWU 8. Total fouls: HC 16; DWU 13.