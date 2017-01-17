He’s leads all Great Plains Athletic Conference freshmen in scoring at 15.9 points per game, which is also fourth among all NAIA Division II freshmen. He’s third on the DWU team in scoring and 11th in the GPAC.

The shooting guard has definitely made a solid transition to the college game, but he’s more worried about collecting wins for the Tigers.

“We are just going out there to win every game and do our part,” Hoglund said. “If that is how we are going to win, then I will just help in whatever way I can.”

He’s done plenty of that. Hoglund has started all 21 games for the 16-5 Tigers, who host Dordt College 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Corn Palace. DWU and Dordt women will play at 6 p.m. in the first game of the GPAC doubleheader.

The 6-foot-3 Hoglund has scored in double figures in 17 games and has scored over 20 points eight times. Hoglund has been efficient at the free throw line. He’s made 75-for-90 attempts for an 83 percent clip. Hoglund has also registered 36 3-pointers and leads the team in steals (24).

He’s been good as of late. Hoglund has scored over 20 points in four of the last six games and is coming off a career-high 29 points in an 87-66 win over Briar Cliff on Jan. 11 at the Corn Palace.

“He was really special tonight,” DWU coach Matt Wilber said after the game. “He was scoring just in our offense and he was scoring on stuff we called for him. He is such a special kid and he is so skilled and talented.”

Hoglund has shown the ability to score in bunches and also hit clutch shots, like he did at Dell Rapids, where he was a three-time all-state selection and the 2016 South Dakota Mr. Basketball.

In the win against Briar Cliff, Hoglund scored 16 points in the span of seven minutes in the first half. He later strung together 11 straight points in the second half as the Tigers blew the game open.

Wilber said the players realize when Hoglund has the hot hand.

“Our guys completely buy into him,” Wilber said. “They recognize when that stuff is going the right way. They buy into him and they give him the ball.”

Senior point guard Tate Martin recognized it in DWU’s 76-69 win over Midland University.

The Tigers were trailing 69-68 with under one minute to play when Hoglund hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and they closed out the game at the free throw line.

The triple was setup by Martin, who drove through the lane and kicked it out to the left-hander for the shot.

“I always know where he is,” Martin said. “I knew where he was with that play and I’ve got confidence in him to make that shot and he does.”

When asked how he would evaluate his freshman season, Hoglund talked more about playing his best for the team.

“I don’t like to think of it as my freshman season,” Hoglund said. “I am playing here for the older guys. Tate Martin has done a great job for this program and I am just playing my heart out for him and for all the older guys.”

Wilber said he’s not much surprised at Hoglund’s success this season, but rather pleased at his transition to college.

“I hate to say I am surprised when a guy that talented comes into our league and plays the way he does,” Wilber said. “The questions marks I had about him coming in that I thought were going to be tough adjustments have been, but he just recognizes them, doesn’t get down when it doesn’t go his way and he makes an adjustment and he does it.”