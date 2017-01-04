No. 8 Tigers trounce Trojan women

And while it wasn’t the No. 8 Tigers’ cleanest performance of the season, DWU never trailed in a 76-59 win over in-state rival Dakota State University on Wednesday night in Mitchell.

“We were kind of flat tonight, which was to be expected,” said DWU head coach Jason Christensen, whose team last played on Dec. 21. “We stayed with the gameplan. We kept our turnovers down and took care of the basketball for the most part.”

Two Tigers that didn’t look flat were Amber and Ashley Bray. Amber scored a career-high 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and her twin sister, Ashley, added 19 points.

“Amber and Ashley had a really good one-two punch going,” Christensen said. “They both can shoot it real well and they got their feet ready. They did a great job of finding each other.”

DWU (14-2) began 2017 with a home victory, improving to 4-0 at home this season, and outscored the Trojans 28-22 in the paint.

“They took us inside and they have three, sometimes four kids that can post us up,” DSU head coach Jeff Dittman said. “I thought we battled pretty well, but we just didn’t get any easy shots. They can take you inside and they can take you outside. That’s a good ball club.”

The first quarter featured a quick DWU 6-0 lead, only to see the Trojans tie the game up 6-6. DSU freshman center Britley Plautz, who leads the team in blocks and rebounds, picked up two quick fouls and didn’t see much of the court for the rest of the first half.

In the second quarter, DWU took full control of the contest, outscoring the Trojans 24-18. The Tigers took their first double-digit lead at 30-19 5 minutes into the second quarter and finished the frame leading 43-30.

“They can really cause some mismatch problems with their ability to post-up and their forwards ability to shoot the three,” Dittman said. “That’s a lot of challenges and they are tough to guard.” Rylie Osthus chipped in 11 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Tigers, who went 23-of-57 from the field for 40 percent, 6-of-23 from behind the arc for 26 percent and 24-of-31 from the line for 77 percent.

The Trojans (3-13) were able to cut DWU’s lead down to single digits at 61-52 in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers outscored DSU 15-7 to close out the game.

DSU was led by BreeAna Olson, who finished the game with 17 points, while Shemika Frazier added 10 points for the Trojans, who committed 15 turnovers and shot 34 percent (17-of-48) in the loss.

“We held a team under 60 (points) and that’s kind of our goal every night,” Christensen said about his team’s defense.

With his team playing four of its next five games at the Corn Palace, Christensen said January could be a big month for the Tigers.

“You can separate or have teams stay with you,” he said. “We have to take it one game at a time, but hopefully we can perform in January and it starts on Saturday.”

The Tigers resume GPAC play against Northwestern on Saturday in Orange City, Iowa.

Dakota State (3-13): Cassie Jones 0-5 4-4 4, Kennedy Wagner 3-11 2-2 9, BreeAna Olson 5-15 4-6 17, Jamie Tebben 2-3 1-2 6, Britley Plautz 1-3 4-6 6, Shemika Frazier 4-8 2-3 10, Shelby Vogel 0-0 1-2 1, Kelsey Poppin 2-3 1-4 6, Kelley Criddle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-48 19-29 59. Dakota Wesleyan (14-2): Rylie Osthus 3-8 5-6 11, Erica Herrold 3-7 1-4 7, Ashley Bray 4-10 9-9 19, Chesney Nagel 1-4 0-0 3, Amber Bray 8-11 7-8 25, Madison Kuehl 0-2 0-0 0, Kynedi Cheeseman 1-3 1-2 3, Kristin Sabers 0-3 1-2 1, Sarah Carr 3-9 0-0 7. Totals: 23-57 24-31 76. DSU12 30 41 59DWU19 43 53 76

3-point goals: DSU 6-15 (Olson 3-7, Wagner 1-3, Tebben 1-1, Poppin 1-1, Jones 0-2, Frazier 0-1), DWU 6-23 (As. Bray 2-8, Am. Bray 2-5, Nagel 1-1, Carr 1-2, Osthus 0-1, Herrold 0-1, Kuehl 0-1, Cheeseman 0-1, Sabers 0-3); Rebounds: DSU 32 (Plautz 7), DWU 26 (Am. Bray 7); Assists: DSU 7 (Wagner 5), DWU 16 (Osthus 4); Fouls: DSU 22, DWU 22; Fouled out: DSU (Tebben), DWU (Carr); Blocks: DSU 15 (Tebben 3), DWU 1 (Osthus); Turnovers: DSU 15, DWU 8. Attendance: 1,000.