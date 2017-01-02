Trojans hold off No. 12 Tiger men

DSU junior Ian Barse drilled a late 3-pointer to help the Trojans pull out a 76-67 win at the DSU Fieldhouse on Monday.

"That's the first time I have ever beat those guys," Barse said. "It just feels good."

Barse was perhaps playing his final game against DWU, as he might attend chiropractic school after this season.

He provided the ultimate back-breaker against the Tigers with his triple that put DSU ahead 73-67 with 53 seconds left.

"I just wanted to make this shot for our team, this is big for our momentum going on and this shot will do it for us," said Barse after DSU's third straight win, including two at the Mike Miller Classic against York College and Southeastern University. On the DWU side of the ball, the Tigers' seven-game win streak came to an end.

The Tigers trailed 70-63 with 3 1/2 minutes left, but they cut the deficit to 70-67 after a Tate Martin field goal with 1:26 left.

The Trojans worked down the clock and Tanner Heiser hit Barse at the top of the key. Barse rose up over Kaleb Johnson and beat the shot-clock buzzer.

"We always run the high ball pick when time's running down and then Tanner, he is good at creating offensive plays and he hit me," Barse said. "I hit the shot and it was a big shot. It was a big play for us."

DWU coach Matt Wilber saw the play develop.

"I am barking out Kaleb Johnson, who was guarding him, to help on the pick and roll as it went away from him," Wilber said. "Heiser made a good play and threw it back to him and we gambled on it to try to not let that happen and KJ did what he was hearing and that was on coach Wilber yelling at him to help in."

The Tigers failed to score again, as they came up empty on late possessions and had costly turnovers.

"They played really good defense," Wilber said. "They took us out of what we wanted to do."

Jason Spicer led DWU (15-4) with 24 points and six rebounds. Martin added 16 points and Trae Vandeberg, a Madison graduate, finished with 14 points.

Kyle Kilgore led DSU with 19 points for the Trojans (8-10), who lost to DWU 88-72 earlier in the season at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

"We locked up on defense," Barse said about the difference in the two games. "Their thing is to shoot the three and we took that away tonight."

DWU went 6-for-27 from 3-point range, including 1-for-14 in the second half. The Tigers entered the game as the third-highest scoring team (93 points) in the nation but were held to well below that on Monday.

"There wasn't a lot of ball movement and you have to give Dakota State credit on a lot of that stuff." Wilber said. "But for us, it was tough because we weren't moving and flying around like we probably wanted to."

The game was close throughout, with four lead changes and three ties. The largest lead in the first half was seven, by DSU with 7:21 left. The Trojans were clinging to a 34-33 lead at halftime and the tight nature continued in the second half.

Spicer knotted the score at 61-61 with 7:50 remaining, but DWU could never take back the lead. The Trojans used a 7-2 surge for a cushion and Barse later hit his fifth 3-pointer to help DSU pull out the win.

Returning to GPAC play after their final non-conference game of the season, the Tigers will play at Northwestern College on Saturday.

Dakota State 76, No. 12 Dakota Wesleyan 67

Dakota Wesleyan (15-4): Jason Spicer 9-14 6-8 24, Trae Vandeberg 5-13 3-3 14, Nate Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Tate Martin 6-15 0-0 16, Ty Hoglund 2-5 0-0 4, Kaleb Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Collin Kramer 2-4 0-0 4, Aaron Ahmadu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 9-11 67.

Dakota State (8-10): Kyle Kilgore 8-16 3-4 19, Justin Folkers 4-8 2-2 10, Brendon Boomsma 0-3 0-0 0, Ian Barse 5-14 0-2 15, Tanner Heiser 5-6 0-0 12, Link Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Kevin Daniels 5-12 3-4 16, Bobby Farquah 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 29-61 8-12 76.

Halftime: DSU 34-33. 3-point field goals: DWU 6-27 (Vandeberg 1-8, Davis 0-1, Martin 4-12, Hoglund 0-1, Johnson 1-4, Kramer 0-1); DSU 10-18 (Boomsma 0-2, Barse 5-9, Heiser 2-3, Daniels 3-4). Rebounds: DWU 34 (Vandeberg 9); DSU 35 (Kilgore 8). Steals: DWU 3 (Spicer 2); DSU 4 (Kilgore 3). Assists: DWU 16 (Martin 10); DSU 19 (Kilgore 5). Blocked shots: DWU 3 (Vandeberg 2); DSU 1 (Barse 1). Total fouls: DWU 13; DSU 9. Turnovers: DWU 10; DSU 6.