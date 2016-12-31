Tigers stay hot with win over Fire

One night after escaping with a 92-90 win against York College, DWU pulled out a 106-97 win against Southeastern University.

“Playing York and Southeastern, we know they are both phenomenal teams,” DWU freshman guard Ty Hoglund said. “Those are both national tournament teams. So we knew that it was going to be a full 40-minute battle and we are just happy to pull out both of them.”

Hoglund continued his strong freshman season with 23 points for the Tigers (15-3). Jason Spicer scored 25 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out late. Trae Vandeberg tossed in 24 and Tate Martin netted 16 for the Tigers, who had no problem scoring again.

DWU’s defense, on the other hand, had a tough time extinguishing the high-scoring and athletic Fire.

“We are lucky our offense was clicking the way our offense was clicking because we needed it,” DWU coach Matt Wilber said. “We had to do it. Because we were having a hard getting them guarded.”

Jeremy Oppenheimer scored a game-high 29 points and C.J. Reese added 28 points. Wesley Johnson, a transfer from Division I Charleston Southern, gave DWU fits all night and finished with 17 points. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Johnson started the game with an alley-oop jam. He also grabbed seven boards and swatted four shots.

“He is so big,” Wilber said. “We just don’t see that kind of guy in our league, with that kind of ability.”

DWU never trailed in the second half, but had to withstand several Southeastern runs. DWU’s lead was cut to 96-91, but the Tigers converted at the foul line to secure the win.

Hoglund put an exclamation point on the night. He stole the ball from Southeastern and lofted the ball over his head to a streaking Martin, who scored the layup to make it 99-91 with 1:06 left.

“I saw him leak out a little bit,” Hoglund said. “So I knew I had him, but if I didn’t complete that, I don’t know if I would be on the team right now.”

DWU was clinging to a 50-45 lead at halftime as both teams were scoring with ease in the first half. It continued in the second half, but DWU was able to make enough plays and get enough stops down the stretch.

“We just were lucky offensively we played the way we did,” Wilber said. “Because if we wouldn’t been playing at a high level offensively, we would have got beat by 10 or 15.”

The Tigers received nice contributions off the bench from Kaleb Johnson and Collin Kramer, who both finished with nine points. Johnson hit three 3-pointers.

Kramer was his usual active self and added three rebounds and two blocks in 10 minutes.

“Collin Kramer came in and got a lot done for us,” Wilber said. “I was just really impressed with that kid.”

The Tigers finished 7-1 in December and will now start the month of January at rival Dakota State on Monday at 7 p.m. in Madison. The Tigers defeated the Trojans earlier in the season 88-72. Dakota State is coming off two impressive wins over York College (82-74) and Southeastern (78-74) at the Mike Miller Classic.

“They got two wins down here and they weren’t fluke wins, obviously,” Wilber said. “They are a really good team. They are really big and they have got guys playing at a high level. It is going to be another good one.”

Dakota Wesleyan 106, York College 97Southeastern (9-5): Jeremy Oppenheimer 11-18 3-5 29, Daniel Cartwright 0-1 0-0 0, C.J. Reese 13-28 2-2 28, Deshaun Wilcox 4-7 0-0 11, Wesley Johnson 8-12 1-3 17, Harrison Hebert 2-5 0-1 5, Carlon Holder 1-1 0-0 2, Josue Celestin 1-1 0-0 2, Jase Miguez 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 41-76 6-11 97.Dakota Wesleyan (15-3): Trae Vandeberg 7-12 7-7 24, Nate Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Tate Martin 5-12 6-8 16, Ty Hoglund 8-13 7-7 23, Jason Spicer 11-18 3-4 25, Kaleb Johnson 3-8 0-0 9, Collin Kramer 2-2 4-4 9. Totals 36-68 27-30 106.

Halftime: DWU 50-45. 3-point field goals: S 9-18 (Oppenheimer 4-5, Reese 0-5, Wilcox 3-3, Hebert 1-4, Miguez 1-1); DWU 7-20 (Vandeberg 3-6, Davis 0-2, Martin 0-1, Hoglund 0-2, Johnson 3-8, Kramer 1-1). Rebounds: S 32 (Oppenheimer 7, Johnson 7); DWU 32 (Spicer 11). Assists: S 14 (Reese 8); DWU 20 (Martin 12). Steals: S 5 (Oppenheimer 1, Wilcox 1, Johnson 1, Hebert 1, Holder 1); DWU 8 (Vandeberg 3, Hoglund 3). Blocked shots: S 5 (Johnson 4); DWU 3 (Kramer 2). Total fouls: S 26; DWU 11; Turnovers: S 10; DWU 8.