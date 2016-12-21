Same score seals Vegas sweep for DWU men

The Tigers topped Central Christian (Kansas) 84-67, one day after defeating the University of Dubuque by the exact same score.

DWU (13-3) canned 14 3-pointers in the win on Wednesday. Trae Vandeberg the Tigers with 24 points and hit five triples. Ty Hoglund added 20 points and nailed four 3-pointers. Jason Spicer (18 points) and Tate Martin (10 points) also cracked the double digit mark.

Spicer added six assists and four rebounds, while Martin dished out nine assists and grabbed six rebounds.

One night after using an 18-0 run late to fuel the win over Dubuque, the Tigers coasted against Central Christian. The Tigers sprinted out to a 43-30 halftime lead and they maintained a comfortable margin the rest of the way.

The Tigers have now won their last five games. DWU will play York College (Nebraska) and Southeastern (Florida) at the Mike Miller Classic on Dec. 29-30 at the Corn Palace.

No. 12 Dakota Wesleyan University 84, Central Christian 67Central Christian (8-5): Kendric Warren 1-3 0-0 2, Jubril Osagie 5-14 5-7 15, Sam Clayborn 7-11 0-0 16, Daniel Nwosuh 0-3 2-4 2, Michael Gholston 8-20 0-0 18, LeDarius Lenard 0-0 0-0 0, Steve Kuminga 2-3 0-0 5, Ernest Burton 4-9 1-2 9. Totals 27-63 8-13 67.Dakota Wesleyan (13-3): Jason Spicer 8-15 2-3 18, Trae Vandeberg 8-13 3-4 24, Nate Davis 0-3 6-6 6, Tate Martin 3-6 1-2 10, Ty Hoglund 6-8 4-5 20, Kaleb Johnson 2-3 0-0 6, Collin Kramer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 16-20 84.

Halftime score: DWU 43-30. 3-point field goals: CC 5-21 (Clayborn 2-4, Nwosuh 0-2, Gholston 2-12, Kuminga 1-1, Burton 0-2); DWU 14-29 (Spicer 0-1, Vandeberg 5-9, Davis 0-3, Martin 3-6, Hoglund 4-6, Johnson 2-3, Kramer 0-1). Rebounds: CC 28 (Osagie 10); DWU 34 (Davis 6, Martin 6, Kramer 6). Assists: CC 7 (Clayborn 3); DWU 16 (Martin 9). Blocked shots: CC 2 (Clayborn 1, Burton 1); DWU 2 (Hoglund 1, Kramer 1). Steals: CC 6 (Osagie 3); DWU 3 (Spicer 1, Vandeberg 1, Hoglund 1). Total fouls: CC 16; DWU 14. Turnovers: CC 7; DWU 13.