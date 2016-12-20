Second-half run pushes DWU men past Dubuque

DWU finished the game shooting 62 percent for the game and drained 9-of-17 3-point shots to win the game.

The Tigers (12-3) were up 65-64 with about eight minutes left in the game before DWU busted off 13 straight points to put the game away against the NCAA Division III opponent. Dubuque found itself without a made field goal for more than 10 minutes in the second half, allowing the Tigers to pick up its 12th win of the season and its fourth straight win.

Tate Martin had 25 points, on 10-of-11 shooting and 4-for-4 on 3-point shots, adding four assists. Jason Spicer had 15 points and Kaleb Johnson had 15 points -- all in the first half, while Ty Hoglund with 13 points and six rebounds. Trae Vandeberg had 11 points.

The Tigers finished the game shooting 25-of-41, while holding Dubuque shot 42 percent for the game.

The Tigers led 47-41 at halftime, bolstered by five 3-pointers from Kaleb Johnson in the first half, in which the Tigers shot 57 percent. DWU was up 12 points early in the second half before Dubuque chipped the lead down to one point.

DWU will play NAIA independent Central Christian (Kan.) today in a game that will start at 8 p.m. Central time.