Tiger women narrowly defeat Indiana Tech

The No. 8-ranked Tigers took the lead with just more than three minutes to go on a Kristin Sabers 3-pointer and defeated No. 17 Indiana Tech 58-57 at St. Francis High School in Honolulu.

DWU (12-2) led for more than 30 minutes in the 40-minute contest but saw a seven-point halftime lead dry up behind Indiana Tech’s 3-point shooting in the third quarter, with the Warriors moving ahead 46-45 after three frames.

In the fourth quarter, the Tigers moved ahead with just under six minutes left with a pair of Sarah Carr free throws to lead 52-51. Sabers then answered a Indiana Tech 3-pointer with one of her own and DWU did not relinquish the lead again. Amber Bray added three free-throws over the final 2 minutes and 47 seconds of the game to put DWU up 58-54 before an Indiana Tech 3-pointer at the horn set the final margin at one point.

DWU coach Jason Christensen said he was proud of the team’s effort, especially with the team’s travel struggles to get to the Aloha State.

“We just had to grind it out and considering how much time we’ve spent in airports and on planes to get here, I’m just really proud of the team,” he said. “They had a couple of runs and we just matured down the stretch.”

The Tigers overcame an up-and-down shooting day to fire 36.7 percent for the game but were once again strong from the free throw line, shooting 14-of-16. DWU was 8-of-21 on 3-point attempts and held Indiana Tech to 35 percent shooting for the game and four free-throw attempts on the day.

DWU led 16-11 after one quarter and that lead swelled to 33-26 at halftime, led by Rylie Osthus’ 13 points. She finished the game with 15 points, leading the Tigers in the game. Sarah Carr had 11 points off the bench and Erica Herrold scored 10 points. Ashley Bray had six points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Haley Cook had a game-high 20 points for the Warriors (11-4), who lost for the second time in as many days to a Great Plains Athletic Conference team. No. 2-ranked Concordia toppled Tech on Monday 68-57.

Christensen credited DWU guards Osthus and Chesney Nagel for their defensive effort against Cook, who hit four first half 3-pointers. The Tigers are now 7-0 when holding teams to less than 60 points or less in a game this season.

“They did a good job in the second half,” Christensen said. “That was probably the difference in the game. There were two stretches in the game where it was just a defensive battle and we did a good job of limiting them to one shot and playing solid defense.”

The Tigers will play again at 2:30 p.m. today (10:30 a.m. Hawaiian time) against Grace College (Ind.). The Lancers (8-7) lost Monday at the Hoop N Surf Classic to Doane 67-54.

“We know we have to shoot the ball better,” Christensen said. “We have to keep them out of the paint. They’re a really good team for getting to the rim. For us, it’s about doing the things we can control and playing our game.”

No. 8 DWU 58, No. 17 Indiana Tech 57

Dakota Wesleyan University (12-2): Rylie Osthus 5-8 4-4 15 Erica Herrold 4-14 1-2 10 Ashley Bray 2-8 0-0 10 Kynedi Cheeseman 0-2 0-0 0 Amber Bray 2-5 3-4 8 Madison Kuehl 0-0 0-0 0 Chesney Nagel 0-2 2-2 2 Kristin Sabers 2-7 2-4 6 Sarah Carr 3-3 4-4 11 Mikaela Stofferahn 0-0 0-0 0 Totals 18-49 14-16 58

Indiana Tech (11-4): Haley Cook 7-16 0-0 20 Keanna Gary 3-9 2-4 8 Taylor Seiss 4-11 0-0 12 Kendall Knapke 3-8 3-7 9 Bella Lozana-Dobbs 1-3 0-0 2 Rachel Bell 0-0 0-0 0 Sarah White 1-4 0-0 2 Baylee Rinehart 0-3 0-0 0 DeAnn Kauffman 0-0 0-0 0 Linsey Masnari 2-6 0-0 4 Totals 21-60 2-4 57

DWU16 33 45 58

IT11 26 46 57

3-point goals: DWU 8-21 (Ashley Bray 2, Sabers 2, Herrold, Osthus, Amber Bray, Carr), IT 13-32 (Cook 6, Seiss 4, Knapke 3); Rebounds: DWU 35 (Ashley Bray 10), IT 36 (Gary 14); Fouled out: none; Team fouls: DWU 11, IT 17; Assists: DWU 8 (Cheeseman 3), IT 10 (Lozano-Dobbs 3); Turnovers: DWU 18, IT 15; Blocks: DWU 4 (Amber Bray, Ashley Bray, Cheeseman, Sabers); IT 3 (Knapke 2); Steals: DWU 5 (Osthus 2); IT 3 (Knapke 2).