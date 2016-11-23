DWU men cruise past rival Lancers

"It was a big win for us to bounce back," DWU freshman guard Nate Davis said. "We had a really good week last week and we don't want to take a step back."

The Tigers (7-1, 3-0 GPAC) took another step in the right direction on Tuesday. DWU had little trouble with the Lancers en route to its fourth straight win.

"We played really clean," DWU coach Matt Wilber said. "That was a real focus coming up here and when we only turn it over three times, that really shows a lot. We shared it really well. It was good, team basketball."

The Tigers entered the game as the No. 5 scoring team in the nation and continued to score in bunches on Tuesday. The Tigers had four players crack double figures, led by Jason Spicer's 25 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the field.

Trae Vandeberg (18 points, 11 rebounds), Ty Hoglund (13 points) and Davis (12 points) also reached double figures.

DWU never trailed, blew the game open early and coasted to the victory. Spicer set the tone early, as he scored 15 points in the first half.

"I thought we got a really good boost from Spicer and that was the focus," Wilber said. "We have to get some twos early."

With Spicer controlling the post, it opened things up for the perimeter players.

"It starts with getting touches inside first," said Davis, who nailed three 3-pointers. "We got a lot of guys who can shoot it, but we also have a lot of good posts like Spicer. Getting him going is huge for us out on the perimeter also. It really just opens up the whole offense for us."

The Tigers opened up a commanding 50-27 halftime lead and continued to pour it on in the second half.

Despite all the scoring, Wilber also praised his team's defense.

"Mount Marty is so much improved with a lot of their skill players," Wilber said. "They have got guys that are very capable and they are averaging 85 points a game. We did a good job guarding the 3-point line. We did a really good job rebounding the basketball."

DWU out-rebounded the Lancers 46-31. Up next, the Tigers will play at the University of Jamestown, a future GPAC foe, on Saturday in a nonconference contest.

"We had a really mature response out of our basketball team and we will see if we can carry this through, because we have got an absolutely huge game going up to Jamestown," Wilber said.

Dakota Wesleyan (7-1, 3-0): Trae Vandeberg 7-16 3-4 11, Nate Davis 4-9 1-2 12, Tate Martin 1-3 0-0 2, Ty Hoglund 3-5 6-6 13, Jason Spicer 9-10 7-7 25, Bret Mattice 3-5 0-0 8, Collin Kramer 1-3 0-0 2, Brandon Boggs 1-3 2-2 4, Aaron Ahmadu 3-12 2-3 9, Carter Brewster 0-0 0-0 0, Tyson Jenkins 4-5 1-1 9. Totals 36-71 22-25 103.

Mount Marty (3-6, 0-3): Hunter Martin 0-4 0-0 0, O.J. Thok 6-19 0-0 15, Zach Telles 1-3 0-0 3, Patrick Ciganovic 4-11 3-4 12, Drew Cheskie 2-3 0-1 4, Jeremy Grundmayer 1-1 2-2 4, Zane Schumaker 2-7 0-0 5, Deric Denning 1-4 0-0 3, Yogi Chetham 0-2 0-0 0, Tanner Sumption 0-0 0-0 0, Jalen Hurley 5-8 1-1 12, Calvin Krause 0-1 0-0 0, Trent Wilson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 24-66 6-8 62.

3-point field goals: DWU 9-30 (Vandeberg 1-6, Davis 3-8, Martin 0-1, Hoglund 1-3, Mattic 2-3, Kramer 1-1, Boggs 0-1, Ahmadu 1-7); MMC 8-33 (Martin 0-2, Thok 3-11, Telles 1-3, Ciganovic 1-5, Schumaker 1-4, Denning 1-4, Hurley 1-4). Rebounds: 46 (Vandeberg 11); MMC 31 (Martin 6). Assists: DWU 18 (Davis 5, Ahmadu 5); MMC 14 (Schumaker 3, Denning 3, Hurley 3). Steals: 5 (Hoglund 2); MMC 0. Blocked shots: DWU 3 (Vandeberg 1, Spicer 1, Brewster 1); MMC 2 (Thok 1, Wilson 1). Fouls: DWU 16; MMC 21. Turnovers: DWU 3; MMC 14.