No. 3 Tigers pull away in ranked battle in Wisconsin

Facing No. 21-ranked Indiana University Northwest, the No. 3 Tigers pulled away in the second half with a strong defensive effort for a 73-58 win over the Redhawks in a neutral site game in Wisconsin.

Leading by three points at the halftime break, the Tigers scored posted a 14-4 run in the first three minutes of the third quarter to push the lead out to 10 points and a late Hope Menning 3-pointer at the end of the quarter made the margin 15 points.

Second half, I thought we rebounded the ball the better," DWU coach Jason Christensen said, as the Tigers grabbed 39 rebounds, including 16 on the offensive side of the floor. "We had some concerns about their guards and I think we handled that well. That was a really good team we played."

Christensen also said he liked that the Tigers had 23 turnovers on 28 made field goals and turned the ball over just 11 times, a ratio of 2-to-1.

The Tigers, who led by 13 points midway through the first quarter, were buoyed by a 14-point showing in the first half for Erica Herrold. That lead dwindled late in the second quarter but the Tigers managed to break a 35-35 tie with Menning jumper with 1:14 left before halftime and went to the intermission up 39-35.

Herrold didn't score again in the contest but Kristin Sabers was the player to take advantage Friday, scoring 22 points and draining 9-of-16 shots in the win. Christensen was just as impressed with the six rebounds and three steals.

"You get that from a big and you're going to be happy," he said. "I thought she played great."

Christensen said the event in La Crosse, Wisconsin annually features ranked opponents, which was one of the reasons he wanted the Tigers in the event.

"It's a good showcase for us," he said. "Today, we play Cardinal Stritch out of the Chicagoland Conference and they're a team that always seems to be in the national tournament conversation. It really has a national tournament feel, as far as the type of teams you play.

Rylie Osthus had seven points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Amber Bray had eight points and seven rebounds for DWU.

The Tigers (5-0) will take on Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) today at 3 p.m., and will take on Division II St. Cloud State (Minn.) at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Dakota Wesleyan (5-0)

Rylie Osthus 2-5 3-10 7 Erica Herrold 5-10 1-2 14 Chesney Nagel 2-4 1-2 5 Ashley Bray 3-4 0-0 7 Amber Bray 3-12 2-2 8 Angelique Lee 0-0 0-0 0 Makaela Karst 0-0 0-0 0 Hope Menning 2-3 0-0 5 Madison Kuehl 0-0 0-0 0 Shanna Selby 0-0 0-0 0 Kynedi Cheeseman 2-5 0-0 4 Kristin Sabers 9-16 0-0 22 Mikaela Stofferahn 0-2 0-0 0 Amber Bray 3-12 2-2 8 Sam Schuh 0-0 1-4 1 Meghan Travis 0-0 0-0 0 TOTALS 28-61 8-20 73

Indiana U. Northwest (5-1)

Bernadette Grabowski 1-6 0-2 2 A.J. Downs 1-3 6-8 8 Weslee Wilson 0-0 0-0 0 Maddie Bednarz 0-0 0-0 0 Cierra Sundermann 3-4 2-2 11 Gina Rubino 3-4 2-2 13 Nicki Monahan 4-13 4-5 13

Lisa Gac 0-0 0-0 0 Jayla Crump 2-9 2-2 6 Grayce Roach 3-4 0-0 7 Alexis Blake 3-4 0-1 6 Kelsey Gushrowski 3-4 0-1 6 TOTALS 18-44 16-24 58

IU-NW 15 21 10 12 — 73

DWU 25 14 22 12 — 58

3-pointers: DWU 9-23 (Sabers 4, Herrold 3, Menning, Ashley Bray), IU-NW 6-18 (Rubino 3, Monahan, Blake, Wilson); Rebounds: DWU 39 (Osthus 8), IU-NW 28 (Gushrowski 5, Blake 5); Fouls: DWU 20, IU-NW 20; Fouled out: None. Assists: DWU 23 (Osthus 6, Nagel 6), IU-NW 8 (Roach 4); Turnovers: DWU 11, IU-NW 16; Blocks: DWU 0, IU-NW 0; Steals: DWU 11 (Sabers 3, Osthus 3), IU-NW (Gushrowski 2)