Dakota State stuns Dakota Wesleyan football team

Dakota Wesleyan's John Fabrizius (6) is wrapped up by Dakota State's Michael Cleveland (8) and Dakota State's Dereck DeVries (20) during a game on Friday night at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Dakota Wesleyan's Dillon Turner (15) loses the ball after being tackled by Dakota State's Darion Office (4) during a game on Friday night at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Dakota Wesleyan's Luke Loudenburg (16) runs back a kickoff return through the Dakota State defense late in the fourth quarter during a game on Friday night at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

In a game that featured plenty of offense, defense was the deciding factor on Friday night.

Dakota State University stopped No. 16 Dakota Wesleyan University short of a game-winning touchdown in the waning moments of a heart-pounding college football game in front of 3,500 people at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

In a back-and-forth offensive shootout, Dakota State's defense came up with the game-saving goal line stand to preserve a 34-30 win over its archrival located 70 miles away.

"Fourth quarter, I am like, 'Defense, you have got to win this game for us,' " Dakota State coach Josh Anderson said. "For them to actually come and do it was just remarkable, because that is something new."

After DSU went ahead 34-30 on a Jacob Giles-to-Preston Nordling four-yard touchdown pass with 2:13 left, the Tigers looked like they were going to steal another one from the Trojans.

DWU speedy running back Luke Loudenburg took the ensuing kickoff to the 23-yard line. The Tigers moved the ball inside the 10-yard line as time ticked down.

Dakota Wesleyan later faced fourth and three at the four-yard line. DSU's Taj Albeck forced a John Fabrizius fumble and the Trojans recovered to secure the win.

"I thought we had a good playcall and it did not work out for us," Dakota Wesleyan coach Ross Cimpl said. "They made a better play than we did on that last play there."

The win for Dakota State snapped a five-game losing streak against the Tigers, who won last year's meeting 40-27 in Madison.

"It feels great right now. It really does," Giles said. "They have got us the last two years in games that we felt we should have won and it feels good to finally get them."

Giles completed 26-for-48 for 361 yards and threw four touchdowns. Giles' junior counterpart, Dillon Turner, was just as good. The DWU quarterback completed 23-for-37 for 277 yards and threw three touchdowns.

"Dillon Turner had a heck of a game," Giles said. "It is fun going against him."

Both quarterbacks powered their offenses to more than 400 yards of total offense. DSU had 512 yards and DWU had 414 yards.

The two quarterbacks found a rhythm early in the seesaw first half, which featured four lead changes as both offenses drove down the field at-will.

Turner threw a pair of touchdowns in the first half, including an 11-yard strike to Hayden Adams to make it 17-13 in DWU's favor. Giles responded with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Austin Opdahl to put DSU ahead 20-17 with 4:18 before halftime.

"They did a good job in their scheme," Cimpl said. "I thought their playmakers made plays. They have obviously worked hard and earned those big plays and they outplayed us as times."

Both teams scored touchdowns in the third quarter as DSU led 27-23 going into the third quarter. Turner gave DWU a 30-27 lead after connecting with Payne Ahrens for a five-yard touchdown pass with 5:31 left.

Giles then engineered a 10-play, 44-yard drive that lasted 2:47. It culminated with his four-yard touchdown pass to Nording.

"The mindset was we were going to score," Giles said. "We were confident in our offense, confident in our plays and we knew that we were going to score."

Loudenburg made DSU hold its breath with his 59-yard return to setup the offense in prime position.

"(We) had a shot at the end," Cimpl said. "I thought our kickoff return team did a great job of setting us up."

However, Dakota State won the game with its goal line stand.

"Unfortunately, we are on the bad end of it," Cimpl said, "but we have to be able to regroup and come back."

DSU 6 14 7 7 34

DWU 3 14 6 7 30

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

DSU: Robert Johnson 3 run (kick blocked).

DWU: Chase Murphy 24 FG.

Second Quarter

DWU: Dustin Livingston 38 pass from Dillon Turner (Murphy kick).

DSU: Austin Opdahl 62 pass from Jacob Giles (Nic Behrens kick).

DWU: Hayden Adams 11 pass from Turner (Murphy kick).

DSU: Opdahl 7 pass from Giles (Behrens kick).

Third Quarter

DWU: John Fabrizius 5 run (kick failed).

DSU: Opdahl 33 pass from Giles (Behrens kick).

Fourth Quarter

DWU: Payne Ahrens 5 pass from Turner (Murphy kick).

DSU: Preston Nording 4 pass from Giles (Behrens kick).

RUSHING: Dakota State, Robert Johnson 24-168; Dakota Wesleyan, Fabrizius 21-82.

PASSING: Dakota State, Opdahl 10-177, Mitch Galloway 4-76; Dakota Wesleyan, Livingston 6-141, Adams 8-75.

DEFENSE: Dakota State, Preston Madden 10 tackles, Thomas Romack 9 tackles, Mahcia Davis 8 tackles; Dakota Wesleyan, Adam Bormann 10 tackles, Matt Jensen 7 tackles, Noah Scotting 7 tackles, Brady Mudder 7 tackles.