No. 2 Huskies rally past Monarchs

In Class B showdown, the No. 2 Huskies needed a late Jamin Arend 3-pointer, a long offensive rebound and a Sam Arend old-fashioned three-point play to down the defending state champion Warner Monarchs 46-39.

The contest was tied at 39 late in the fourth quarter and Bridgewater-Emery was scrambling to get an open shot as the shot clock ticked down. Sawyer Schultz was forced to pull-up for a deep 35-foot 3-pointer. His long attempt nearly went in and the ball bounced high off the rim, giving the Huskies another possession. That’s when Sam Arend made a lay-up and drew a foul. Arend hit his free throw, putting Bridgewater-Emery up 42-39 with 53.1 seconds left.

The Monarchs couldn’t recover.

“We forced them into that late shot clock situation and Schultz threw that one up from 35 feet and I can’t believe he hit the rim. It was a heck of shot and then we couldn’t get that long rebound,” Warner head coach Derek Hoellein said. “That was an unlucky break for us because we never had a chance to take the lead after that, but that’s a very good basketball team and we fought our butts off.”

After holding the Huskies to four points in the third quarter, Warner led 35-30 early in the fourth quarter only to see Bridgewater-Emery spark a 6-0 run to reclaim the lead 36-35. The Monarchs pulled ahead 37-36 but Jamin Arend hit from behind the arc to push the Huskies up 39-36.

“We said let’s do it as a team and finish this one,” said Cade Schmitt, who finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double for the Huskies. “It’s a great win and it’s was a great atmosphere. We’ll keep building from here.”

Bridgewater-Emery (12-0) was able to outscore Warner (7-4) 17-6 in the final frame and Huskies head coach Scott Schultz said it was his team’s defense that allowed his team to erase a fourth-quarter deficit.

“We played well defensively in the fourth quarter and it really got us going,” Scott Schultz said. “We got some stops and some rebounds. Then we were able to get some better movement offensively.”

Along with Schmitt, Sam Arend finished with 14 points, while Sawyer Schultz and Jamin Arend each added seven points in the win. Both Sawyer and Jamin dealt with foul trouble throughout the game as the Monarchs held the Huskies to just 13 points combined in the second and third quarter. The Huskies went 18-of-45 from the floor (40 percent), 3-of-14 from deep (21 percent) and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line (77 percent).

“They were playing good solid man-to-man,” Schultz said about his team’s offensive struggles. “We had a little bit of foul trouble and they took us out of what we wanted to do.”

For Warner, Micah Hoellein led the Monarch attack all game. Micah finished the game with 14 points, while Alex Bohle and Tyler Rozell each added six points. Warner went 13-of-45 from the field (28 percent), 3-of-17 from behind the arc (17 percent) and 10-of-12 from the line (83 percent).

“We did a better job on him in fourth quarter,” Schultz said about his team’s defense on Micah Hoellein. “We made it tougher on him and didn’t let them get to the basket as easy as they did earlier.”

Bridgewater-Emery plays Avon on Tuesday in Bridgwater, while Warner hosts Hitchcock-Tulare on Monday in Warner.

No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery (12-0)

Cole Gassman 0-5 1-2 1 Jamin Arend 3-6 0-0 7 Carter Dye 1-2 0-0 2 Sam Arend 5-11 4-5 14 Cade Schmitt 6-12 0-0 13 Sawyer Schultz 2-8 2-2 7 Colton Plagmann 1-1 0-0 2 Totals 18-45 7-9 46

Warner (7-4)

Tucker Rozell 0-0 0-0 0 Jack Bruan 0-0 2-2 2 Alex Bohle 2-10 0-0 6 Tyler Rozell 1-7 4-4 6 Ryder Fuhrman 2-5 0-0 5 Micah Hoellein 6-16 2-3 14 Daylin Simon 1-2 1-1 3 Danzan Gilborne 1-5 1-2 3

BE16 25 29 46

W8 22 33 39

3-point goals: BE 3-14 (Arend, Schmitt, Schultz), W 3-17 (Bohle 2, Fuhrman); Rebounds: BE 33 (Schmitt 11), W 29 (Gilborne 6); Assists: BE 8 (Gassman 2), W 4 (Tyler Rozell 2); Fouls: BE 16, W 12; Fouled out: BE (none), W (none); Turnovers: BE 16, W 12.